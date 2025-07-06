Gautam Gambhir’s Witty Remark on His Fiery Past: “My Tussles Were Few”

During India vs. England Test series, a video clip from a Netflix broadcast of an episode of the “Kapil Sharma Show” featuring Gautam Gambhir, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Rishabh Pant gets viral.

In the widely shared video, Kapil Sharma questions the cricket players in a lighthearted manner about a teammate who behaves like a domineering older sister-in-law. In response, Rohit Sharma is mentioned by Rishabh Pant as that individual. With a smile, Gautam Gambhir continues, “Maine kaha, Rohit ka naam lele, abb toh retire ho gaya,” implying that it is okay to bring up Rohit’s name now that he has retired.

Look how happily this guy is saying "ab toh retire hogya" , and you want me to believe he isn't behind it







The former India batter joked that he hadn’t participated in many unpleasant tussels on the cricket pitch during his playing days.

On the cricket pitch, Gambhir was seen as a fierce individual who didn’t mind engaging in a verbal altercation with the opponent. The presenter of The Great Indian Kapil Show said during a fan conversation that the coach is crucial when players quarrel on the pitch. Meri toh zyada hui nahi (I haven’t been involved in many) was Gambhir’s witty response to this.

The show’s viewers praised Gambhir’s candid reaction and his line of reasoning behind it. Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson, and a few others were among the former Indian cricket player’s runs. In the 2013 Indian Premier League, he also got into a heated argument with Virat Kohli. When Gambhir was the coach of the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2023 Indian Premier League, the two cricketing titans were at odds once more exactly ten years later.

Revival of Ancient Customs

Gautam Gambhir is the coach and Shubman Gill is the captain. They are trying to revive team spirit by bringing back old traditions. This action seeks to deviate from earlier patterns and promote more group cohesion. The focus on team-building exercises emphasizes how crucial they are to keeping athletes united and positive. Because they promote a sense of community and teamwork, these programs can have a big impact on on-field efficiency.

After the third day of play, India was in a dominant position going into the current Test match in Birmingham. India scored an incredible 587 in the first innings because to Shubman Gill’s record-breaking 269. Then, despite the 303-run partnership between centuryers Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, Mohammed Siraj stepped up with a brilliant six-fer to bowl out England for 407. In addition to Jamie Smith’s impressive 184, Harry Brook’s outstanding 158 helped lift England out of a precarious 84/5 and put them over the 400-run mark.

