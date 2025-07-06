Texas Super Kings Beat Seattle Orcas By 51 Runs

With their resounding victory, the Texas Super Kings take the top spot. In order to place in the top two, they will be praying that either the Washington Freedom or the San Francisco Unicorns lose tomorrow. Although the Seattle Orcas rallied for three straight victories to snap their 10-game losing streak (5 this season and 5 last year), two significant defeats in quick succession have severely damaged their chances. Pooran and company will probably qualify even if MI New York loses tomorrow because their NRR is much higher. Having said that, this interaction is over. Watch tomorrow for the season’s last doubleheader.

Captain Faf du Plessis, who was put in to bat, propelled the Super Kings with an incredible 91 off 52 balls before retiring out in the penultimate over of the innings. He hit four sixes and six fours in his knock. Shubham Ranjane, who hammered 65 off 38 balls, provided Du Plessis with strong support as the two put up a 131-run partnership off just 71 balls, which set the stage for the Super Kings’ commanding 188 for 4.

What went wrong for Seattle Orcas?

The bowlers for Orcas struggled to break the partnership or control the run flow after du Plessis and Ranjane got going. Even though Orcas took a few late wickets, the damage was already done. Adam Milne spearheaded the chase with the ball, unleashing a spell that ripped through the middle and top order of the Orcas. With an impressive 5 for 20, including a three-wicket 18th over, the quick bowler concluded.

After sprinting to 42 for 2 in the powerplay, Orcas got off to a slow start and were consistently behind the game. Kyle Mayers had the highest score of 35. However, Shayan Jahangir fell for a duck, and David Warner was unable to find any rhythm. With a quick start, Shimron Hetmyer demonstrated some intent, but the odds were stacked against him because the necessary pace was rising quickly and he had little assistance from the other end. In this crucial match, his quickfire 26 on his own was insufficient to save the innings. Orcas needed 98 runs off 47 balls, and the game was already lost when Sikandar Raza arrived. His influence arrived far too late.

Orcas were bundled out for 137 in 18.4 overs, with just three batsmen reaching the 20-mark.

Orcas dropped to fourth position with six points, their seventh defeat in ten games. The Super Kings must wait till tomorrow to see if they can maintain their spot in the top two.

