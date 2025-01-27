Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

German Cyclists In World Track Event Suffer Multiple Fractures After Car Collision

Six German track cyclists injured after being hit by a car during training in Mallorca. The incident highlights road safety risks for professional cyclists.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
German Cyclists In World Track Event Suffer Multiple Fractures After Car Collision


Six riders from Germany’s track cycling team were treated in a hospital on Monday after being struck by a car driven by an 89-year-old man. The incident occurred during a morning training ride on the Spanish island of Mallorca, where the team was preparing for the European track championships scheduled for next month in Belgium. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the cyclists were not life-threatening, though they included multiple fractures, according to a statement from the team.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The six injured men included 2024 track world championship medalists Benjamin Boos and Bruno Kessler. Both cyclists, part of the Germany squad that took bronze in the team pursuit at the track worlds in Denmark last October, were among a larger group training on the island. The individual injuries of the riders were not specified.

The cyclists were struck head-on by the car in an incident witnessed by team coaches. The other injured riders were identified as Tobias Buck-Gramcko, a former world junior champion and European bronze medalist, Moritz Augenstein, Max-David Briese, and Louis Gentzik.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Professional cyclists often face the risk of being injured by cars on roads in Europe. Remco Evenepoel, the Paris Olympic champion in the road race and time trial, is a notable example. Eight weeks ago, Evenepoel suffered fractures, a dislocated collarbone, and bruised lungs in a crash in Belgium.

The incident involving the German cyclists highlights the ongoing dangers that professional cyclists face while training on public roads. Despite the precautions taken, accidents can still occur, and the consequences can be severe.

As the injured cyclists recover, the team’s focus will likely shift to ensuring the safety of their riders during training sessions. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety for professional athletes and the need for increased awareness and measures to protect them.

The European track championships in Belgium will be a significant event for the German cycling team, and the team will be hoping for a swift recovery for their injured members. The dedication and resilience of these athletes will undoubtedly drive them to overcome this setback and continue their pursuit of excellence in the sport.

ALSO READ: Yakubboev Declines Handshake With Vaishali, Cites ‘Religious Reasons’ And Issues Apology

Filed under

German Cyclists Sports

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Paid Leave For Pet Care? New York Might Approve It Soon

Paid Leave For Pet Care? New York Might Approve It Soon

Starbucks Is Bringing Back Coffeehouse Culture With Four Major Changes For In-House Experience

Starbucks Is Bringing Back Coffeehouse Culture With Four Major Changes For In-House Experience

Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Completely Scrap the Old Tax Regime?

Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Completely Scrap the Old Tax Regime?

UNRWA To Cease Operations In East Jerusalem Amid Israeli Ban

UNRWA To Cease Operations In East Jerusalem Amid Israeli Ban

Saudi Arabia Opens Holy Cities Mecca And Medina To Foreign Investors With These Limits

Saudi Arabia Opens Holy Cities Mecca And Medina To Foreign Investors With These Limits

Entertainment

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox