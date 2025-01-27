German Cyclists In World Track Event Suffer Multiple Fractures After Car Collision

Six German track cyclists injured after being hit by a car during training in Mallorca. The incident highlights road safety risks for professional cyclists.

Six riders from Germany’s track cycling team were treated in a hospital on Monday after being struck by a car driven by an 89-year-old man. The incident occurred during a morning training ride on the Spanish island of Mallorca, where the team was preparing for the European track championships scheduled for next month in Belgium. Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the cyclists were not life-threatening, though they included multiple fractures, according to a statement from the team.

The six injured men included 2024 track world championship medalists Benjamin Boos and Bruno Kessler. Both cyclists, part of the Germany squad that took bronze in the team pursuit at the track worlds in Denmark last October, were among a larger group training on the island. The individual injuries of the riders were not specified.

The cyclists were struck head-on by the car in an incident witnessed by team coaches. The other injured riders were identified as Tobias Buck-Gramcko, a former world junior champion and European bronze medalist, Moritz Augenstein, Max-David Briese, and Louis Gentzik.

Professional cyclists often face the risk of being injured by cars on roads in Europe. Remco Evenepoel, the Paris Olympic champion in the road race and time trial, is a notable example. Eight weeks ago, Evenepoel suffered fractures, a dislocated collarbone, and bruised lungs in a crash in Belgium.

The incident involving the German cyclists highlights the ongoing dangers that professional cyclists face while training on public roads. Despite the precautions taken, accidents can still occur, and the consequences can be severe.

As the injured cyclists recover, the team’s focus will likely shift to ensuring the safety of their riders during training sessions. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety for professional athletes and the need for increased awareness and measures to protect them.

The European track championships in Belgium will be a significant event for the German cycling team, and the team will be hoping for a swift recovery for their injured members. The dedication and resilience of these athletes will undoubtedly drive them to overcome this setback and continue their pursuit of excellence in the sport.

