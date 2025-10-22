Gordon and Barnes strike as Newcastle outclass Benfica

VIDEO SHOWS: POST-MATCH NEWS CONFERENCES WITH NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER EDDIE HOWE AND BENFICA COACH JOSE MOURINHO RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (UEFA – Broadcast & Digital: This content can only be used in the reporting of the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 season – no other use allowed. No commercial use. Must on-screen courtesy " UEFA 2025". No resales. No sublicensing. No monetisation.) 1. NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER, EDDIE HOWE, AT START OF PRESS CONFERENCE 2. WHITE FLASH 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER, EDDIE HOWE, SAYING: “Yeah, a good performance. I thought – yeah, an even first half, really. I thought we created some good chances. We had to be patient for that first goal. When it came – well, I thought we scored three great goals today, actually. I thought we looked a constant threat in the game. But we had some moments where we had to defend well. And they were a threat from their set plays as well. So, delighted with the win. It’s a massive, massive result.” 4. WHITE FLASH 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER, EDDIE HOWE, SAYING: “Yeah, I think it is that kind of game that we have to take forward into the next few games that we’ve got coming up. I thought that’s the level we want to be at. We’ve been threatening, I think, sort of putting a performance like that together. Even (against) Brighton, there were some really positive moments, but that gets lost in the result. But today we got both. We got another clean sheet. We scored some goals, got some returns from our attacking players. Like I said earlier, it’s a good night for us.” 6. WHITE FLASH 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER, EDDIE HOWE, SAYING: “Yeah, I thought both our wingers at the start of the game did really, really well. Great to see them combine for the first goal. That’s a really pleasing sight. But yeah. Anthony (Gordon) played very direct. I thought athletically he was excellent because he put a real big effort in both on and off the ball. So yeah, a good night for him.” 8. WHITE FLASH 9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEWCASTLE UNITED MANAGER, EDDIE HOWE, SAYING: “Yeah, Nick (Pope), we keep saying the same thing about Nick. He’s a unique player. And those types of flicks and touches – yeah, that’s not coached. That’s instinctive. We saw that before we signed him. We know that he was very good around the box and very creative for other players. It was great to see us score off the back of one of them. Yeah, I thought that was a great goal.” 10. WHITE FLASH 11. HOWE LEAVING PRESS CONFERENCE 12. WHITE FLASH 13. BENFICA COACH, JOSE MOURINHO, ARRIVING FOR PRESS CONFERENCE 14. WHITE FLASH 15. (SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) BENFICA COACH, JOSE MOURINHO, SAYING: “In the first half I think the team did well on the field. The players felt comfortable on the field. The fantastic atmosphere of this stadium was not felt. The danger they created for us was, obviously, in the set pieces and in everything that was direct in the area. Because it's hard to compete with a team with this physicality. But we had great scoring opportunities. Three or four, I think.” 16. WHITE FLASH 17. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BENFICA COACH, JOSE MOURINHO, SAYING: “No, I think it’s beautiful, but to be honest, I think in the first half, it was a quiet St James' (Park). It was quiet. They (Newcastle fans) felt that the game wasn't easy. They felt that Benfica was much closer than Newcastle to score. They brought their enthusiasm in set-pieces, which is normal. When you have a team of giants, you know that every set-piece, throw-in, lateral, free kick, corner, you know that it is a dramatic moment for the opponent. And it was the only moment when they brought that enthusiasm and pressure to the opponent. We felt very comfortable in the first half. In the second half, the second goal kills the game. And then after that, easy for Newcastle to play, easy for the fans to enjoy. But to be honest, the atmosphere was just nice. Not difficult. And beautiful in the sense of fair play, no problems. Good refereeing. No disciplinary problems. In that sense, I think it was a quiet St James’.” 18. WHITE FLASH 19. MOURINHO LEAVING PRESS CONFERENCE STORY: Harvey Barnes came off the bench to score twice and Anthony Gordon netted for the third consecutive Champions League game as Newcastle beat Benfica 3-0 at St James' Park on Tuesday (October 21) to earn the hosts back-to-back wins in the competition. In a rip-roaring first half with chances at both ends, Gordon put Newcastle ahead in the 32nd minute. Newcastle took charge after the break but had to wait until the 70th minute to double their lead when keeper Nick Pope provided the assist for Barnes to score. Barnes wrapped up the win seven minutes from time, finishing off Gordon's threaded pass with a coolly-taken shot through the legs of the keeper as Benfica suffered their third defeat in three Champions League games this season. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

