GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Qualifier 2 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals meet in the penultimate clash of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The two teams will play in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final, where the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, wait for their opponent. At the Mullanpur Stadium, the two teams will clash in a do-or-die IPL Playoff clash as their search for a second IPL title continues. Among the two teams, there are certainly some players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shubman Gill, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, and Mohammed Siraj who would make it to the GT vs RR Dream11 team for tonight’s Qualifier 2.

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Mullanpur Stadium Pitch Report

For the batsmen, the site has really been a good one. In the current campaign, the mean runs scored in the first innings at New Chandigarh in the five matches have been 220. Besides, at this venue, a team has successfully chased down a handsome tally of 223 runs. Yet, the decision to bat first after winning the toss can be an expert move in an important playoff game since pursuing a big score is quite manageable.

GT vs RR Head-to-Head Records

Category Gujarat Titans (GT) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Matches Played 10 10 Won 7 3 Lost 3 7 No Result 0 0 Last Five Matches 3 Wins, 2 Losses 3 Wins, 2 Losses

IPL 2026, Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

RR Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Sushant Mishra

GT vs RR Impact Players: GT could bring either Arshad Khan or Sai Kishore, while RR could bring Ravindra Jadeja as the impact player.

IPL 2026, Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi comes into this game on the back of a record-shattering knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, scoring 97 runs in 29 balls.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been a regular wicket-taker for the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans. The South African pacer has the joint-most wickets in the tournament with 26 scalps in 15 games.

IPL 2026: GT vs RR Qualifier 2 Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe picks: Kagiso Rabada could be a safe pick for captaincy, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a vice-captain slot.

Risky picks: Jofra Archer could be a risky pick for tonight’s captaincy pick. Shubman Gill scored a century the last time he played in a Qualifier 2 match.

IPL 2026, Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (C), Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger

GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals clash from IPL 2026 on the Star Sports channel. The GT vs RR Qualifier 2 clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

Also Read: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark