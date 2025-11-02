How Much Does Harmanpreet Kaur Earn? Test, ODI & T20I Match Fees

Harmanpreet Kaur enjoys a reputation as an accomplished batter, with expectations of her pay continuing to rise as captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. This is a result of BCCI’s new policy which recognizes pay equality for both male and female players. Kaur’s playing fee, as well as her retainership with BCCI, will increase because of this policy. To put this into context, in 2025:

Salary details under the BCCI central contract:

Kaur is a Grade A player under BCCI’s central contract framework. This means Kaur receives a ₹50 lakh annual retainer from BCCI. Retainers (or retainership) refer to the fixed annual sum paid to Kaur, acknowledging her status and value in the Indian team.

Match Fees for Different Formats

The BCCI follows an equal pay policy, therefore Harmanpreet is paid exactly the same match fees as her male peers in all formats. The match fees are: Test match: ₹15 lakhs; ODI match: ₹6 lakhs; T20I match: ₹3 lakhs. These are paid every time she represents India in that format, and add a lot to her income.

Women’s Premier League (WPL) Contract

Outside of BCCI income, Harmanpreet is the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League. She earns approximately ₹1.80 crore per WPL season. Harmanpreet’s performance and leadership have helped her team win two league titles so far.

Other Leagues and Endorsements

Harmanpreet has played in international leagues as well, such as Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) for INR 25 lakh per season. She also has many endorsements with brands like Nike, Boost and CEAT Tyres, and other sources of income in crores, aside from cricket.

Earning breakdown

BCCI contract: ₹50 lakh yearly

Test match fee: approx. ₹15 lakh per match

ODI fee: ₹6 lakh per match

T20I fee: ₹3 lakh per match

WPL salary: ₹1.80 crore for each season

Total endorsements and other league earnings: several crore annually

Harmanpreet Kaur is among the highest paid women cricketers in India under the BCCI’s equal pay policy and with the franchise contracts and endorsements in addition to this pay she earns an annual income befitting her status as a premier player and as one of the most marketable players and prominent figures in women’s cricket today.

Salary and fee details are based on publicly available information from BCCI’s 2025 central contract and credible sports media reports. Actual earnings may vary depending on sponsorships and performance-based bonuses.