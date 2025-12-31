‘I Am More Attached To…’: Luka Modric Makes Stance Clear In Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate

Luka Modric has shared his thoughts on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate. Modric has played along side Ronaldo for many years praised both the players.

“It’s a question I don’t like. They marked an era. I am more attached to Cristiano because I played with him, he was my partner at Madrid, and I assure you that he is not only a great footballer; he is an incredible person. People don’t know it, but he has a huge heart, always ready to help others. And he’s a simple, normal man. As a man, I don’t know him (Messi), but I do not doubt that he is also extraordinary. As a player, magnificent”, he said (via Madrid Universal).

While Modric had lauded both the legendary players, Germany legend Toni Kroos had earlier, backed Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

“Spain, Portugal and France. Morocco could be a surprise because technically they have improved a lot in recent years. Germany and Brazil are not in the top 5. Sorry (to Romario) for not saying Brazil, but if they win it, it’s worth it,” he said while speaking on Brazil legend Romario’s YouTube channel.







Argentina’s legendary player Lionel Messi had snubbed Portugal from top 5 contenders.

“Favourites to win the World Cup? There are very good teams, like Spain, France, England, and Brazil, and Germany. Everyone wanted to win against Argentina, and now that we have become the last world champion, the goal has become more challenging but we won’t stop competing, no doubt about that,” Messi said while speaking to ESPN.

The inaugural FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Women’s Euro right here in Switzerland – 2025 was a Football Summer to remember ⚽️☀️ We’re taking some time to reminisce about how we celebrated here at the FIFA Museum, and to look ahead to another football filled summer in 2026… pic.twitter.com/zfTJ59InAG — FIFA Museum (@FIFAMuseum) December 29, 2025







The 2026 FIFA World Cup will played between June 11 and 19 across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle (USA); Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey (Mexico); Toronto and Vancouver (Canada).

The final will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

Also Read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal, Morocco, Spain And…’: Toni Kroos Picks Favourites For FIFA World Cup 2026