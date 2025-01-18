Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘I Won’t Be Sitting And…’,Rohit Sharma Opens Up About His Relationship With Gautam Gambhir After Dressing Room Leaks

Rohit Sharma clarifies his relationship with Gautam Gambhir and reassures his captaincy position ahead of the England ODIs and Champions Trophy.

‘I Won’t Be Sitting And…’,Rohit Sharma Opens Up About His Relationship With Gautam Gambhir After Dressing Room Leaks

Rohit Sharma‘s captaincy in Test and ODI formats has come under scrutiny in recent times, particularly after his underwhelming performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran opener missed the first Test due to injury, with Jasprit Bumrah stepping in as the stand-in captain. After returning from his paternity leave, India suffered a 1-3 defeat, further fueling speculation about his future as captain.

Compounding matters, rumors of dressing room leaks surfaced, and Rohit’s absence from the final Test raised questions about his leadership. Allegations of a fallout with Gautam Gambhir only added to the drama, leaving many wondering if Rohit’s position was at risk.

However, when Ajit Agarkar announced India’s squad for the England ODIs and the 2025 Champions Trophy, Rohit’s captaincy remained intact, providing some relief to his supporters. Agarkar confirmed Rohit’s inclusion in the squad, signaling that the leadership debate had been settled for the time being.

In a press conference following the squad announcement, Rohit addressed the rumors surrounding his relationship with Gambhir. He acknowledged the dynamics between them but stressed the importance of trust when it came to their roles on the field. “Both of us are clear on what we want to do,” Rohit said. “Once we step onto the field, it’s all about the captain’s decisions, and Gautam trusts that completely.” He emphasized that any off-field discussions were separate from what transpired during the game.

While rumors continue to swirl, it’s clear that Rohit’s captaincy remains secure for now, with the squad continuing to back him despite recent controversies.

ALSO READ: India’s Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced: Rohit Sharma Leads, Dubai And Pakistan Set To Host Matches

Filed under

Gautam Gambhir rohit sharma

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Mahakumbh Reflects India’s Essence; Don’t Miss It’, Rajnath Singh Urges People To Visit

‘Mahakumbh Reflects India’s Essence; Don’t Miss It’, Rajnath Singh Urges People To Visit

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The...

Who Is Chanderkant Jha, The Infamous ‘Butcher Of Delhi’ Now In Police Custody?

Who Is Chanderkant Jha, The Infamous ‘Butcher Of Delhi’ Now In Police Custody?

US Accelerates Development On Bird Flu Vaccine Amid Pandemic Concerns

US Accelerates Development On Bird Flu Vaccine Amid Pandemic Concerns

AAP Accuses BJP Supporters Of Attacking Kejriwal’s Car, BJP Claims Kejriwal’s Convoy Hit Party Worker

AAP Accuses BJP Supporters Of Attacking Kejriwal’s Car, BJP Claims Kejriwal’s Convoy Hit Party Worker

Entertainment

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The Eras Tour

‘I Was Genuinely Excited’, Katy Perry On Her Recent Interaction With Taylor Swift At The

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date, Prize Money, And More

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 Grand Finale: Muthukumaran Leads Polls As Likely Winner; Finale Date,

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Earns Rs 2.35 Crore On First Day

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: How To Claim Your Health Insurance In Emergencies

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox