‘I Won’t Be Sitting And…’,Rohit Sharma Opens Up About His Relationship With Gautam Gambhir After Dressing Room Leaks

Rohit Sharma clarifies his relationship with Gautam Gambhir and reassures his captaincy position ahead of the England ODIs and Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma‘s captaincy in Test and ODI formats has come under scrutiny in recent times, particularly after his underwhelming performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran opener missed the first Test due to injury, with Jasprit Bumrah stepping in as the stand-in captain. After returning from his paternity leave, India suffered a 1-3 defeat, further fueling speculation about his future as captain.

Compounding matters, rumors of dressing room leaks surfaced, and Rohit’s absence from the final Test raised questions about his leadership. Allegations of a fallout with Gautam Gambhir only added to the drama, leaving many wondering if Rohit’s position was at risk.

However, when Ajit Agarkar announced India’s squad for the England ODIs and the 2025 Champions Trophy, Rohit’s captaincy remained intact, providing some relief to his supporters. Agarkar confirmed Rohit’s inclusion in the squad, signaling that the leadership debate had been settled for the time being.

In a press conference following the squad announcement, Rohit addressed the rumors surrounding his relationship with Gambhir. He acknowledged the dynamics between them but stressed the importance of trust when it came to their roles on the field. “Both of us are clear on what we want to do,” Rohit said. “Once we step onto the field, it’s all about the captain’s decisions, and Gautam trusts that completely.” He emphasized that any off-field discussions were separate from what transpired during the game.

While rumors continue to swirl, it’s clear that Rohit’s captaincy remains secure for now, with the squad continuing to back him despite recent controversies.

