IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Prediction: Can India Bounce Back Against Australia At Adelaide?

As the series moves to the second ODI at Adelaide, Australia lead 1-0 after dispatching a revised target comfortably at Perth, and the home team come into the contest with great self belief. A statistical look at the Adelaide Oval also shows the average first innings ODI score of 225 with the chasing side averaging roughly 197. With India coming off a sizeable loss in the first, the top order exposed and under pressure to perform, they will need to come up with something big here to stay alive in the series.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Prediction

Australia’s batting appears to be in good order with Travis Head and Josh Philippe contributing in the first match as well as the regulars and India will be looking for some of their seasoned players to get going. They also hope that Adelaide will provide a better performance platform. The prediction is also again for Australia to win, and if the prediction tends to be right, there is every chance the toss will also go Australia’s way, considering their recent form and momentum. The prominent picks suggest probable top scorers with opening batsman, Travis Head or Shreyas Iyer, and higher bowling picks of Zampa for Australia and Axar Patel for India.

Can India Bounce Back Against Australia At Adelaide?

India will need to strengthen their batting stability, also avoiding an early collapse. Australia will look to place pressure on the visitors early and establish their dominance. In conditions likely encouraging a complete 50 over match, and with both teams adequately staged for that skillset with respect to specialist bowlers and hitters, the narrative has been set for a hard-fought battle. This match could easily determine the series, and be a potentially pivotal moment for India’s resurgence, or an important step in Australia’s sweep.

