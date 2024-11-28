IND vs AUS: Aussie PM Praises Kohli’s Perth Heroics; His Response? ‘You Always Got To Add Some Spice’ | WATCH

Aussie PM Anthony Albanese praised Virat Kohli for his Perth century during a meet-up in Canberra. Kohli’s witty response? “You always got to add some spice,” sparking laughs.

The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma had met the Australian PM on Thursday, Anthony Albanese at Canberra while having their customary get-together with the PM’s XI, prior to practice match. The members of Indian team shared some warm moments as well as camaraderie with the Aussie PM during a sitting of the Parliament in Canberra.

In a post shared on his official social media handle, Albanese expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming match. He even revealed a playful message he had sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Big challenge ahead for the PM’s XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. But as I said to PM Narendra Modi, I’m backing the Aussies to get the job done,” he wrote.

Virat Kohli’s Witty Moment

During the interaction, Virat Kohli shared a lighthearted exchange with Albanese. The Australian Prime Minister congratulated Kohli on his remarkable century in Perth, to which Kohli responded with a grin, saying, “You always got to add some spice.” The moment captured the friendly spirit between the two cricketing nations.

Team India Prepares For AUS vs IND Pink Ball Challenge

The Indian team has arrived in Canberra to take part in a pink-ball practice match against the PM’s XI on December 30. The match is crucial preparation before the second Test of the India-Australia series, which will be a day-night affair in Adelaide.

India’s record in pink-ball Tests is pretty good; they have won three of the four games played. Their only loss was to Australia, though, and that was in 2020 when they got bowled out for an embarrassing 36 runs, their lowest total ever in Test cricket. They will look to put that loss behind them as they prepare for this high-stakes game.

India comes into the pink-ball Test on the back of a dominating 295-run victory in the first Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium. Under Jasprit Bumrah, the team ended the Aussies’ unbeaten run at the venue as they were the first visiting side to win a Test at the Optus Stadium.

Team India appears well-equipped to carry this momentum forward as spirited preparations are underway for the next matches in the series.

