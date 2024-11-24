Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Gritty Fifty In Perth: Closing In On Sachin Tendulkar’s Record!

Kohli’s gritty performance on Sunday was a welcome turnaround after his disappointing start in the first innings, where he fell cheaply for just 5 runs on November 22.

Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Gritty Fifty In Perth: Closing In On Sachin Tendulkar’s Record!

India’s senior batter, Virat Kohli, made a strong comeback with a determined fifty on Day 3 of the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth on Sunday, November 24. Battling tough conditions at the Optus Stadium, Kohli’s 50 came off 94 balls, keeping India in a dominant position despite losing quick wickets.

With this half-century, Kohli moved closer to breaking one of the most revered records in Indian cricket. His 11th score of 50+ against Australia brings him within just two of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record with 13 such scores. Tendulkar’s tally includes 6 centuries and 7 fifties in Australia, solidifying his place as the all-time top scorer for India Down Under.

Kohli’s gritty performance on Sunday was a welcome turnaround after his disappointing start in the first innings, where he fell cheaply for just 5 runs on November 22. That day, Kohli had struggled against the bounce generated by Josh Hazlewood, managing just 12 balls at the crease before edging a short-pitched delivery to Usman Khawaja.

In his second innings, Kohli seemed to regain his composure. Despite being troubled by Australia’s bowlers, including Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, he took control of the situation with solid back-foot play. His resilience was reflected in his 3 boundaries and 1 six, which were crucial in helping India steady the ship after a quick fall of wickets.

Kohli’s first innings was marred by a risky decision to bat well outside his crease to counter the Australian bowlers’ movement. This bold approach, although a familiar tactic in Kohli’s playbook, backfired when Hazlewood exploited his position. The short ball caught the edge, resulting in Kohli’s dismissal.

Cricket analyst Ben Jones pointed out that Kohli’s deep positioning was a calculated move under pressure, but one that posed a risk given his recent form. “Virat Kohli’s average interception point in that innings was the furthest down the track ever in his Test career. It’s always what he does when he’s under pressure – fire with fire,” Jones noted.

Kohli’s improved performance in the second innings, which led to his fifty, has rekindled hope for India’s batting stability. His resilience was evident as he fought through the challenges posed by the Perth pitch’s unpredictable bounce, marking his first fifty since the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand earlier this year.

ALSO READ: IPL Mega Auction To Start At 3:30 PM IST In Saudi Arabia

Filed under

50+ scores Border Gavaskar Trophy India vs Australia Kohli comeback Perth Test sachin tendulkar Test Cricket Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Also Read

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Nephew Sagar Adani Summoned by US SEC Over $265 Million Bribery Scheme

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Nephew Sagar Adani Summoned by US SEC Over $265...

Max Verstappen Claims Fourth Consecutive F1 Championship At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen Claims Fourth Consecutive F1 Championship At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Sambhal Violence: Stone Pelting On Survey Team Of Shahi Jama Masjid; Police Resort To Tear Gas, Lathi-Charge

Sambhal Violence: Stone Pelting On Survey Team Of Shahi Jama Masjid; Police Resort To Tear...

Customer Smashes Ola Scooter With Hammer After Receiving Rs 90K Bill, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Customer Smashes Ola Scooter With Hammer After Receiving Rs 90K Bill, Video Goes Viral |...

Watch: Trudeau Grooves In Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Netizens Says, ‘Dancing Like A Teenage Girl’

Watch: Trudeau Grooves In Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Netizens Says, ‘Dancing Like A Teenage Girl’

Entertainment

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox