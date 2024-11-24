Virat Kohli Returns To Form With A Gritty Fifty In Perth: Closing In On Sachin Tendulkar’s Record!

Kohli’s gritty performance on Sunday was a welcome turnaround after his disappointing start in the first innings, where he fell cheaply for just 5 runs on November 22.

India’s senior batter, Virat Kohli, made a strong comeback with a determined fifty on Day 3 of the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth on Sunday, November 24. Battling tough conditions at the Optus Stadium, Kohli’s 50 came off 94 balls, keeping India in a dominant position despite losing quick wickets.

With this half-century, Kohli moved closer to breaking one of the most revered records in Indian cricket. His 11th score of 50+ against Australia brings him within just two of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record with 13 such scores. Tendulkar’s tally includes 6 centuries and 7 fifties in Australia, solidifying his place as the all-time top scorer for India Down Under.

Kohli’s gritty performance on Sunday was a welcome turnaround after his disappointing start in the first innings, where he fell cheaply for just 5 runs on November 22. That day, Kohli had struggled against the bounce generated by Josh Hazlewood, managing just 12 balls at the crease before edging a short-pitched delivery to Usman Khawaja.

Special Moment for Virat Kohli and for his Fans

In his second innings, Kohli seemed to regain his composure. Despite being troubled by Australia’s bowlers, including Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, he took control of the situation with solid back-foot play. His resilience was reflected in his 3 boundaries and 1 six, which were crucial in helping India steady the ship after a quick fall of wickets.

Kohli’s first innings was marred by a risky decision to bat well outside his crease to counter the Australian bowlers’ movement. This bold approach, although a familiar tactic in Kohli’s playbook, backfired when Hazlewood exploited his position. The short ball caught the edge, resulting in Kohli’s dismissal.

Cricket analyst Ben Jones pointed out that Kohli’s deep positioning was a calculated move under pressure, but one that posed a risk given his recent form. “Virat Kohli’s average interception point in that innings was the furthest down the track ever in his Test career. It’s always what he does when he’s under pressure – fire with fire,” Jones noted.

Kohli’s improved performance in the second innings, which led to his fifty, has rekindled hope for India’s batting stability. His resilience was evident as he fought through the challenges posed by the Perth pitch’s unpredictable bounce, marking his first fifty since the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand earlier this year.

