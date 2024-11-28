India Tops WTC Points Table After Dominant Win Over Australia – Race For Lord’s Final Heats Up

This win boosts India's points percentage to 61.11, surpassing Australia. To secure a spot in the 2025 WTC final at Lord's, India needs to win at least three of their remaining four matches against Australia.

India’s dominant 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy has propelled them to the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table. With this stunning win, India now boasts 61.11 percentage points, while Australia drops to second place with 57.59 percentage points. However, the battle for a spot in the WTC Final at Lord’s remains fiercely competitive, with the top five teams still in the race.

India’s Path to the WTC Final: What They Need to Do

India’s position at the top is strong, but securing a spot in the WTC Final is not guaranteed. The team must maintain their momentum in the remaining matches of the series against Australia. To qualify for the final, India will need to win three out of their last four Tests against Australia and at least draw one. A 4-0 series win would ensure India finishes with over 65 percentage points, almost locking their place in the final. However, a loss in any of the upcoming Tests would place India in a precarious position, relying on the results of other teams such as South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand to secure their spot.

Australia’s Remaining Challenge

For Australia, the race is far from over. Currently in second place, they must win at least five out of their remaining six matches to stay in contention. If Australia wins four matches against India and draws their series against Sri Lanka, they can still make it to Lord’s. However, a 2-3 loss to India would leave them dependent on favorable results from other teams, making their path to the final even more complicated.

The Other Contenders: Who Else Can Make the Final?

New Zealand: The 2021 WTC champions are sitting with 54.55 percentage points after their impressive 3-0 win over India. They will need to win their remaining matches against England to stay in the race for the final. If they lose even one match, their chances of making it to Lord’s will diminish significantly.

Sri Lanka: With 55.56 percentage points, Sri Lanka has been on a winning streak, securing victories in their last three series. They have four matches left to play and are in a strong position to challenge for a spot in the top rankings. A victory in three of those four matches would push them to 61 percentage points, keeping them firmly in the hunt for the final.

South Africa: Holding 54.17 percentage points, South Africa’s fate is in their hands. If they can win all their remaining home matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they will reach a percentage of 69.4%, dramatically improving their chances of securing a place at Lord’s.

Key Upcoming Matches and Decisive Moments

India vs. Australia: The second Test of the India-Australia series will take place in Adelaide on December 6, 2024, with further matches scheduled in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

New Zealand vs. England: New Zealand’s remaining matches against England will be crucial for their bid to defend their WTC title.

Sri Lanka’s Final Matches: Sri Lanka has a strong chance of pushing for the final with their remaining series, making their upcoming matches pivotal.

South Africa’s Home Advantage: South Africa’s matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be critical to their hopes of reaching the final.

The Road to Lord’s: It’s Anyone’s Game

With the ICC World Test Championship Final set to take place at Lord’s, London in 2025, the competition for the top spots is heating up. As the remaining matches unfold, teams like India, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa will all be eyeing the prestigious final. Every match, every point, and every win will play a vital role in shaping the journey to Lord’s.

