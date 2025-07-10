Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Pitch, Weather and India’s Predicted Playing 11

The Indian Cricket Team is Fresh off a commanding win at Edgbaston and now heads to Lord’s with confidence, however the third Test promises a stark contrast in conditions. Unlike the run-fest of the second match, Lord’s is expected to pose a stern test, with early images of a green, seamer-friendly pitch stirring buzz online. Though some grass has been shaved off, the surface remains ideal for pace bowlers, setting the stage for a gripping contest.

The Pitch

Lord’s is unique in that it features a 2.5-metre slope, creating natural lateral movement, a feature that often makes batting tricky early on. The last Test at this venue, the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, saw pacers thrive, and conditions seem similar this time around. Since 2015, fast bowlers have averaged 25.77 at Lord’s, underlining the threat they pose.

Tactical Changes, Weather Edge, and the Battle for a 2-1 Lead

In response to Edgbaston’s batting-friendly pitch, England reportedly aimed to craft a surface that caters more to their pace attack, a move reflected in the return of Jofra Archer. India, meanwhile, is likely to bring back Jasprit Bumrah to exploit the helpful conditions. Their predicted XI includes a balanced pace-spin mix, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep, along with spin options Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Though seamers are expected to dominate early, batters could find footing by Day 3 and Day 4, while spinners may play a role on Day 5 as the pitch deteriorates. With both teams tied 1-1, the conditions at Lord’s could well decide who seizes the series lead.

Predicted Playing XI of India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Weather

As per AccuWeather, the temperature would be around 18 degree Celsius. With the overcast sky and just a 3% chance of rain, seamers are expected to enjoy swing, especially with the new ball.

