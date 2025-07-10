LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Sports > Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Pitch, Weather and India’s Predicted Playing 11

Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Pitch, Weather and India’s Predicted Playing 11

India enters the third Test at Lord’s after a dominant win at Edgbaston, but faces a seamer-friendly pitch with a green top and overcast skies. With both teams tied 1-1, tactical changes, including Jasprit Bumrah’s possible return, could be crucial. Early swing, a sloped surface, and pace-friendly conditions set up a thrilling contest.

Lord’s
Lord’s pitch often makes batting tricky (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 12:25:57 IST

The Indian Cricket Team is Fresh off a commanding win at Edgbaston and now heads to Lord’s with confidence, however the third Test promises a stark contrast in conditions. Unlike the run-fest of the second match, Lord’s is expected to pose a stern test, with early images of a green, seamer-friendly pitch stirring buzz online. Though some grass has been shaved off, the surface remains ideal for pace bowlers, setting the stage for a gripping contest.

The Pitch

Lord’s is unique in that it features a 2.5-metre slope, creating natural lateral movement, a feature that often makes batting tricky early on. The last Test at this venue, the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, saw pacers thrive, and conditions seem similar this time around. Since 2015, fast bowlers have averaged 25.77 at Lord’s, underlining the threat they pose. 

Tactical Changes, Weather Edge, and the Battle for a 2-1 Lead

In response to Edgbaston’s batting-friendly pitch, England reportedly aimed to craft a surface that caters more to their pace attack, a move reflected in the return of Jofra Archer. India, meanwhile, is likely to bring back Jasprit Bumrah to exploit the helpful conditions. Their predicted XI includes a balanced pace-spin mix, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep, along with spin options Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Though seamers are expected to dominate early, batters could find footing by Day 3 and Day 4, while spinners may play a role on Day 5 as the pitch deteriorates. With both teams tied 1-1, the conditions at Lord’s could well decide who seizes the series lead.

Predicted Playing XI of India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Weather

As per AccuWeather, the temperature would be around 18 degree Celsius. With the overcast sky and just a 3% chance of rain, seamers are expected to enjoy swing, especially with the new ball.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Makes MLS History with Fourth Straight Brace in Comeback Thriller

Tags: englandind vs engjasprit bumrahlords

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?