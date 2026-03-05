IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Hugs Sakshi Dhoni During T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal at Wankhede | Watch Video

Team India batting star Rohit Sharma was seen speaking to MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi as a seemingly animated conversation took place between them at the Wankhede Stadium amid the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England on March 5, Thursday. In a video surfaced on social media on Thursday, the Nagpur-born cricketer was all smiles, as were Sakshi and her husband MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma is the brand ambassador of T20 World Cup 2026

As the brand ambassador of the 20-team tournament and a T20 World Cup-winning captain, the veteran cricketer has made appearances regularly in the matches, including in the opener against USA at the same venue. Aside from Dhoni and Rohit, celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have also made appearances at the Wankhede Stadium. The elegant right-handed batter had captained the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup victory in 2024, joining MS Dhoni as the only T20 World Cup winning skipper. Notably, the Asian Giants had gone through the event undefeated.

Here’s the video of the chat between Rohit and Sakshi Dhoni:

Team India muscle 253 in the semi-final against England

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have powered themselves to 259 in the high-stakes semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With England captain Harry Brook sending into bat, aiming to chase down the total, the Yorkshire batter himself committed a massive mistake. With Sanju Samson at 15 and chipping to mid-on, the Yorkshire batter made a mess of the golden opportunity. Samson went on to add 74 runs to his tally, hammering 89 off only 42 deliveries, clobbering eight fours and seven sixes.

The likes of Ishan Kishan (39), Shivam Dube (43), Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21*) also played their part to fire the Asian Giants to a mammoth total of 253/7 in 20 overs, scoring at a run-rate of 12.65. Will Jacks was the only England bowler finishing with a respectable haul of 4-0-40-2 but overall, all their bowlers took a beating. Harry Brook and co. will need to register a highest run-chase in a T20 World Cup game.

