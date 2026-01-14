LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Rajkot? Check Weather Report

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Report: The toss will be very important considering the pitch and the weather forecast. Most teams that have played on this pitch in the past have opted to bat first, thus pressurizing the opponents then trying to help their cause with the score board.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 14, 2026 08:17:56 IST

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Report: The second ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at the Niranjan Shah stadium of Rajkot on January 14, 2026, and India will be looking forward to taking the momentum from their victory in the first match. In the past, this venue has always been a good one for batters and high scoring games, as it has very few lateral movements early on and has produced true bounces every time. The four ODIs that have been played here have shown that the team batting first has been consistently posting big scores, often even above 300, and has never been defeated, so the wicket is indeed very favorable for playing aggressive strokes and establishing partnerships. The bowlers will have to be very disciplined and vary their speeds to get through, as merely relying on speed or seam won’t be able to harvest many of the early rewards. 

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Report: Niranjan Shah stadium, Rajkot 

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Report: The atmosphere looks to be quite favorable for an entire 50 over cricket match. The meteorological reports predict bright and sunny skies, with the temperature around the high 28°C during day time, and cooling night conditions, which might cause the formation of dew at the end of the match. Rain which could trigger a stoppage in play is predicted to be extremely unlikely. Consequently, barring any sudden changes in weather, the entire 100 overs will probably be played. But, if there is dew when the lights are on, bowlers of the second innings may find it hard to get a good grip on the ball and this could also influence the captains’ decision at the toss.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Report: The toss will be very important considering the pitch and the weather forecast. Most teams that have played on this pitch in the past have opted to bat first, thus pressurizing the opponents then trying to help their cause with the score board. Even though some captains might be tempted to chase down the target in the second innings under good batting conditions because of the dew in the evening, the most common trend is to set a high target and defend it. Hence, winning the toss and opting to bat might give both the teams a better tactical advantage in this closely contested ODI.

Also Read: Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Massive Record | India vs New Zealand

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 8:17 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs NZind vs nz 2nd odiIND vs NZ 2nd ODI weather reportIND vs NZ Rajkot weatherIndia vs New Zealand ODI weather forecastIndia vs New Zealand weather todayNiranjan Shah Stadium weather reportrohit sharmavirat kohli

