Home > Sports > Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record | India vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s Massive Record | India vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli needs one run in the second ODI to go past Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 1750 runs and take the No. 1 position in the list of Indian batters.

Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 13, 2026 19:14:31 IST

Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record | India vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli is just one run away from surpassing another Sachin Tendulkar record. Kohli needs 1 run to become the highest run-getter against New Zealand in ODIs for India. Both Kohli and Sachin have scored 1750 runs against the Kiwis. While Tendulkar took 41 innings to get to the tally, Kohli just completed it in 34 innings.

Virender Sehwag is at the third spot with 1157 runs in 23 innings while Mohammad Azharuddin follows him with 1118 runs in 39 innings. One run by Kohli in the second ODI will also help Kohli become the highest run-getter in ODIs played between India and New Zealand.

The right-handed batter had a good start to the three-match series after he struck 93 in the first match that India won and took a 1-0 lead.



“If I look back at my whole journey then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I have always known my abilities, but I also knew I had to work extremely hard to get where I am today. God has blessed me with far more than I could ever ask for, I look back at my journey with a lot of grace and gratitude, and I feel really proud of it,” Kohli had said after the first match.



“If I am being brutally honest, the way I’m playing right now, I’m not thinking about milestones at all. If we were batting first, I probably would’ve gone harder. But in a chase, with a total on the board, I had to play the situation. I felt like hitting more boundaries, but experience kicks in. The only thing on my mind was getting the team into a position where we could win comfortably,” he added.

SQUAD: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

Also Read: India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The IND vs NZ Match LIVE

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 7:14 PM IST
Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record | India vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record | India vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record | India vs New Zealand
Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record | India vs New Zealand
Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record | India vs New Zealand
Virat Kohli 1 Run Away From Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Massive Record | India vs New Zealand

