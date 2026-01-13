LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The IND vs NZ Match LIVE

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: IND will lock horns with NZ in the second ODI in Rajkot. The home side will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series while the Kiwis will look to get back on track.

India vs New Zealand. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
India vs New Zealand. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 13, 2026 17:20:57 IST

India will be up against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series as the action moves to Rajkot from Vadodra. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a win in the first clash. Chasing 301, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer kept India in cruise control before a hiccup left the home side in a spot of bother.

But Harshit Rana’s heroics with the bat and a calm and composed innings from KL Rahul took India over the line. 

When Will India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Be Held?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, January 14, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How To Watch India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Broadcast In India?

The India versus New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be televised in India on the Star Sports Network.



How To Live Stream India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of India versus New Zealand 2nd ODI will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Is India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Toss?

The toss for India versus New Zealand 2nd ODI will take place at 1:00 PM IST.



What Are The India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Full Squads?

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer (subject to fitness clearance), Ayush Badoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal



New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 5:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS