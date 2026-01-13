Amitabh Bachchan Goes Against Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar In A Funny Finger Cricket Game, Guess Who Won? Watch

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar were spotted playing a different format of the sport. The two legends were seen playing “finger cricket”. The video of the same was posted by the Bollywood actor on social media.

“Cricket has many formats, one soul. A fun hand-cricket moment at the ISPL Season 3 opening ceremony. The excitement felt familiar. Some joys never fade. Cricket’s spirit, on full display,” he wrote.

The video quickly caught the eyes of the users. “Two legends and a timeless game! Watching you play ‘finger cricket’ with the God of Cricket is pure joy, sir,” a user wrote.

Another user said, “When The Absolute LEGENDS meet & greet. Amitabh Bachchan X Sachin Tendulkar.” Someone wrote, “Two GOATs in the same frame…🙏🙏“A user echoed what crowds say at the stadium when Sachin is playing. “Sachin Sachin,” wrote someone.

T 5623(i) – playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket







Rematch hojaye Sir? Par iss baar gully cricket mein!







Tendulkar bid adieu to the sport more than a decade back. The right-handed batter holds numerous records including scoring most international runs and most number of centuries at the highest level. Sachin has scored 100 hundreds in international cricket. He played an important role in India’s World Cup winning campaign during the 2011 World Cup that the side won under MS Dhoni at home.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Two Beautiful Cover Drive Vs Shaun Pollock







OTD in 2011, the world witnessed the most high voltage WC game ever. Sachin Tendulkar- 85 Vs Pakistan at Mohali this great underrated knock Came at the much needed time. Sachin Vs Pak

1992- 54*, 1/35

1996- 31

1999- 45

2003- 98

2011- 85

Runs:313 Avg 78.25

1992- 54*, 1/35

1996- 31

1999- 45

2003- 98

2011- 85

Runs:313 Avg 78.25 pic.twitter.com/P83aa5QpwO — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) March 30, 2025







He became the first batter in Men’s cricket to notch up a double hundred.

