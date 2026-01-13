LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Amitabh Bachchan Goes Against Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar In A Funny Finger Cricket Game, Guess Who Won? Watch

Amitabh Bachchan Goes Against Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar In A Funny Finger Cricket Game, Guess Who Won? Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar- two legends from different worlds came together for a simple game of finger cricket, and what happened next melted hearts across the nation.

Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 13, 2026 16:13:29 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Goes Against Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar In A Funny Finger Cricket Game, Guess Who Won? Watch

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar were spotted playing a different format of the sport. The two legends were seen playing “finger cricket”. The video of the same was posted by the Bollywood actor on social media.

“Cricket has many formats, one soul. A fun hand-cricket moment at the ISPL Season 3 opening ceremony. The excitement felt familiar. Some joys never fade. Cricket’s spirit, on full display,” he wrote. 

The video quickly caught the eyes of the users. “Two legends and a timeless game! Watching you play ‘finger cricket’ with the God of Cricket is pure joy, sir,” a user wrote. 

Another user said, “When The Absolute LEGENDS meet & greet. Amitabh Bachchan X Sachin Tendulkar.” Someone wrote, “Two GOATs in the same frame…🙏🙏“A user echoed what crowds say at the stadium when Sachin is playing. “Sachin Sachin,” wrote someone.







Tendulkar bid adieu to the sport more than a decade back. The right-handed batter holds numerous records including scoring most international runs and most number of centuries at the highest level. Sachin has scored 100 hundreds in international cricket. He played an important role in India’s World Cup winning campaign during the 2011 World Cup that the side won under MS Dhoni at home. 





He became the first batter in Men’s cricket to notch up a double hundred. 

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 4:13 PM IST
Tags: amitabh bachchansachin tendulkar

Amitabh Bachchan Goes Against Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar In A Funny Finger Cricket Game, Guess Who Won? Watch

