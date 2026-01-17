LIVE TV
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Did Indian Captain Shubman Gill Bring Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier To Indore? Here's What We Know

The Indian cricket team has decided to take extra measures before the Indore ODI, with health and safety being their main concern because of a local water contamination crisis. The BCCI is however not taking any chances when it comes to the off field scenario, despite Indore being known for its cleanliness.

(Photo Credits: X)
(Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 17, 2026 13:31:19 IST

India’s team has been taking additional measures for the third and final ODI against New Zealand, which is to be played in Indore, given that the series is tied at 1-1. Not only runs scored and wickets taken will be the criteria for this time of the season though. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is taking additional steps off the field, especially when it comes to drinking water. Indore is considered one of India’s cleanest cities, but it has recently become the subject of a national debate because of a water contamination crisis.

Did Indian Captain Shubman Gill Bring Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier To Indore? 

As per NDTV, the captain Shubman Gill has put a specialized water purification machine, which costs roughly ₹3 lakhs, in his hotel room so that the team can always drink safe, re-purified water during their stay. The equipment has the capability to purify even RO-treated and packaged bottled water, thereby providing an extra safety that goes beyond what the hotel and match venue are offering as standard. The team’s media manager didn’t explicitly connect the move with any local health problems, but it has at least indirectly indicated that personal wellbeing has gotten to be a top priority amidst the hardships. 

But Why Did Indian Captain Shubman Gill Bring Rs 3 Lakh Water Purifier To Indore? 

The reason for the decision was the water pollution problem in Indore which has been a big issue attracting national media coverage due to the issuance of death and severe illness reports related to inappropriate drinking water supply. A section of the city that is normally commended for its hygiene and infrastructure has now witnessed more than one death and patients needing ventilatory support. Even though the city is going through an unpleasant phase, Team India with their water and health strategy combining hotel water with Gill’s personal purifier is taking a no-risk approach in preparation for a battle that will be very crucial.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

The off field safety tactics have been supplemented by cultural and spiritual practices that the team gets to experience before the match. People within the team including senior players, coaching staff, and even the manager have been seen visiting local temples and performing rituals for good luck before they get on the field at Holkar Stadium. Such actions, both preventive and symbolic, are showing that professional teams are slowly but surely making physical wellness and mental concentration their primary requirements when preparing for big matches, particularly during unpredictable external circumstances.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 1:31 PM IST
