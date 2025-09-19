LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online

IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online

India already has qualified to the Super Four and can afford to rest key players and test the strength of the bench. Oman, not being in the competition will strive to demonstrate talent and threaten the India dominance. The competition is a warmup of India and an opportunity for Oman to exit on a good note.

India vs Oman, Match 12. (Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
India vs Oman, Match 12. (Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 19, 2025 15:57:27 IST

Even though India has already ensured their spot in the Super Four round, the match will be seen as a way of honing their advantage and completing their preparations before they enter into even more difficult competitions. Oman, on the other hand, have failed to win their previous group matches and are no longer in the race to further their progress.

When and Where To Watch India vs Oman Live?

India will face Oman in their last group A match of the Asia cup 2025 on Friday, the 19th of September with the match beginning at 8:00 PM IST. The match will be thrown up at 7:30 PM IST. This will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In India, the game will be viewed live on the Sony Sports Network, but can also be streamed digitally on the SonyLiv app and site. Moreover, the streaming of the match will also take place through the OTTplay platform. 

India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 News

It is feared that India could be resting some of their key players and allowing bench players to have an opportunity to accumulate match practice with less pressure. Since India is already guaranteed a spot in the next round, the management can take advantage of this match to experiment with the squad. 



In the case of Oman, the game offers an arena where they can display ability and potentially to shock their more preferred opponents. There are some Indian players on the squad of Oman, which adds additional narrative to this confrontation. These players hope that they will leave an impression in what will be a tough tour against the good bowling and batting teams in India. Concisely, the stakes, as far as qualification is concerned, might be low in the case of India but still, this match is a final run up before the Super Four and in the case of Oman is an opportunity to complete their Asia Cup journey on a high note. 

asia cup 2025IND vs OMAIndia vs OmanIndia vs Oman Live StreamingWhen and Where To Watch India vs Oman Live

IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online

