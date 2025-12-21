LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND VS PAK U-19 Asia Cup Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Temperament In Question As He Gets In A Fiery Argument With Ali Raza, Fans Say, 'Blind Slogging Doesn't Work Every Time'

IND VS PAK U-19 Asia Cup Final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Temperament In Question As He Gets In A Fiery Argument With Ali Raza, Fans Say, ‘Blind Slogging Doesn’t Work Every Time’

A fiery exchange between India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Pakistan’s Ali Raza followed the youngster’s dismissal in a high-stakes final. India collapsed under pressure after Pakistan piled up 347, reviving memories of the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was involved in a heated exchange with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 21, 2025 16:46:23 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi got into a heated argument with Pakistan’s Ali Raza right after his dismissal. Pakistan’s players were already pumped up after piling on 347 runs and then rattling India with some quick wickets.

Suryavanshi’s wicket was massive. Raza made sure everyone knew it, giving him a fiery send-off. Vaibhav, being young and stubborn, fired right back at Raza. But it didn’t change much for India. They were already in deep trouble, staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat.

Fiery Exchange between Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ali Raza

Vaibhav was India’s third wicket to fall, with the team stuck at 49. It didn’t stop there. Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, and Abhigyan Kundu all followed, and suddenly India was 82 for 6 by the 13th over.

It was tough to watch, especially since India had cruised through the group stage unbeaten. But in the final, Pakistan looked sharper. Sameer Minhas absolutely took over, smashing 172 and pushing Pakistan to an almost untouchable total.

This whole thing felt way too familiar, like a replay of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final. Back then, India also reached the final without losing, only to get thrashed by Pakistan. Just like Dhoni’s team in 2017, Ayush Mhatre’s side looked flat, dropped a bunch of catches, and the batting just crumbled under pressure.

Now, people are starting to question Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s temperament, especially in big matches. There’s no denying his talent, but fans on social media have noticed that he shines against weaker teams or in low-stakes games, but hasn’t quite delivered the same way when it really matters. He’s only 14, though. 

How did the Internet react?

Ayush Mhatre too gets into a heated argument with Pakistan’s Ali Raza

Things got heated between India’s captain Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan’s Ali Raza after Mhatre lost his wicket in the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final at the ICC Academy in Dubai. It happened early, the third over, while India was chasing Pakistan’s big total of 347.

Mhatre looked uncomfortable for his first six balls. Then he tried to drive a full-length delivery from Raza, but couldn’t keep it down. The ball caught the top edge and flew straight to Pakistan’s captain, Farhan Yousaf, waiting at mid-off. Yousaf didn’t mess up.

Raza didn’t hold back on the celebration. As Mhatre started walking off, Raza gave him an animated send-off and started heckling him. Mhatre turned around and fired back. The two captains exchanged some heated words before someone stepped in and led Mhatre away.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 4:46 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

