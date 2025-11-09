IND vs SA 1st Test: Predicted Playing XI Of Team India Against South Africa, Dhruv Jurel To Feature?

India and South Africa’s first Test match is going to be on November 14 at Eden Gardens, and all eyes are on Shubman Gill’s captaincy debut and the possible team made up of the selectors’ choice. Theories are going around that the Indian team may switch its tactics by including the young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI, probably at the expense of all rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Predicted Playing XI Of Team India Against South Africa

The management seems to be favoring the extra batter in the middle order, particularly in the light of Jurel’s recent red ball form and his capability to hold the innings while the pressure is on. Along with this move, India is showing trust in their spin heavy attack and in the batting competency down the order of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. On the other hand, Reddy who caught the eye with his all round performance in the domestic circuit is expected to be the one being left out due to the anticipated pitch conditions in Kolkata. The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to become more spin friendly as the match goes on making India less dependent on a fast bowling all rounder. Hence the inclusion of Jurel would provide India with an opportunity to strengthen their batting without losing much in terms of fielding and wicketkeeping backup. Rishabh Pant, who has not played for the last months due to an injury, is coming back to the stumps after a long term injury and he will have Jurel’s presence as the alternate wicketkeeper who will not only add support but also flexibility to the side.

IND vs SA 1st Test: Dhruv Jurel And Nitish Kumar Reddy

India’s expected team to play has a combination of youth and experience that is very nicely balanced. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, the openers, are likely to give a nice and strong start, while Sai Sudharsan and the captain Shubman Gill will play a stabilizing role in the middle order. The team is likely to depend on a batting order with Pant and Jurel at its center, while Jadeja, Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav are there with their spinning and all round abilities as the depth of spin. The fast bowlers will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, thus rounding up a team that seems set to outclass South Africa in their own backyard.

