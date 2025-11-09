LIVE TV
Home > Sports > How To Book Tickets For India vs South Africa Test At Eden Gardens? Check For Complete Details

Team India after winning the T20Is against Australia are set to play the next Test Series against South Africa. The Test cricket match has been absent from Kolkata for a long time and thus it has excited the spectators who are very much eager to watch the live opening of the series.

Published: November 9, 2025 11:13:24 IST

The initial Test match of the series between India and South Africa is going to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14 to 18, 2023. Moreover, this will be the first occasion since 2019 that a Test match is being played at the Kolkata venue. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which oversees the stadium, has announced that tickets will be released for sale on Monday at noon, thus aiding the fans’ arrangement. 

How To Book Tickets For India vs South Africa Test At Eden Gardens? Complete Details

The District by Zomato app is the only application that is going to be used for the ticket purchase, which assures a simple and easy booking process. The cost of individual daily tickets is set at ₹60, while a pass covering all five days will be charged at ₹300. On popular days, the audience can access the higher end that includes ₹250 per day seating or ₹1,250 for the full match duration.

In addition to the ticketing information, let me give you a brief background of the series: after the Eden Gardens Test, the second game is scheduled to be played at Guwahati from November 22. The first Test in Eden is going to be quite significant as it has been a long time since the last Test match at this ground and moreover it will be the beginning of the series of two world class Test teams.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 11:13 AM IST
QUICK LINKS