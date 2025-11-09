LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When Is Team India's Next Cricket Match? Check Here

When Is Team India’s Next Cricket Match? Check Here

The Indian cricket team, captained by Shubman Gill, is set to land in Kolkata on November 9 before the first Test match against South Africa starts on November 14 at Eden Gardens. This series brings in Gill as Test captain for the first time with India fortifying their World Test Championship campaign as the primary goal.

Published: November 9, 2025 10:45:26 IST

The itinerary of national cricket team for the series consisting of two Tests against South Africa specifies that the Indian men’s cricket team, led by the newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill, will leave for Kolkata on November 9, 2025, which is a Sunday. 

India vs South Africa Test

The very first Test match is going to take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, from November 14 onwards. Gill along with pacer Jasprit Bumrah and other big names like Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will be arriving in Kolkata directly after their T20 matches in Brisbane. An area team manager mentioned that Gill, Bumrah, Sundar, and Patel would be coming late at night, while the rest of the group excluding the injured wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant, K L Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and the young players like Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Nitish Kumar Reddy would come one after the other starting Monday. Training the day after arrival is likely as India is trying to get ready for the series and gain confidence through practice.

India vs South Africa Test Dates

The Indian team’s performance in the World Test Championship 2025-27 has been nothing but a success story to this point with first a drawn series in England (2-2) and then a clean sweep over West Indies (3-0) in October on their home ground. On the other hand, the last Test series between India and South Africa from Dec 2023 to Jan 2024 resulted in a stalemate with one win for each side. In 2019, however, India was victorious with a 3-0 margin during the tour. The second and last match of the series will take place in Guwahati from the 22nd of November.

