IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia

The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia at the Gabba was washed out due to heavy lightning and rain as India took a 2-1 series win, in the process recording their fifth successive bilateral T20I series win under the Suryakumar Yadav–Gautam Gambhir leadership duo.

India, who had started the match on an aggressive note after being asked to bat first, were 46/0 in only 4.5 overs when the play was stopped. The opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a flying start with a fifty-run stand. Abhishek continued his great form; he ended the series as India’s standout performer.

Although there was little rain initially, the threat of dangerous lightning got players off the field, and a safety alert flashed up on the big screen in the stadium advising spectators in open stands to take shelter. The storm intensified soon after, and after several inspections, umpires called off the contest.

India looked well set for a tall score before the interruption, with Matthew Hayden on air describing the incoming storm as “severe and fast approaching.” Then came the rain, and there was no looking back.

Series Result: India win 2-1, fifth T20I abandoned

The washed-out game worked in India’s favour, sealing their series win on Australian soil. It adds to India’s remarkable run in T20Is – five bilateral series wins on the trot sandwiching the Asia Cup title in between, with their status as early favourites for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at home further bolstered.

Abhishek Sharma Named Player of the Series

For his explosive performances, Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Series award:

163 runs

Strike rate: 161

Fastest to 1,000 T20I runs (in balls faced)

Shubman Gill also ended as one of the top scorers during the campaign, looking fluent in the two matches he got to bat before rain disruptions.

Playing XIs

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Although the Gabba finale had a rather innocuous ending, India ended up dominating the series comprehensively. The team, with an in-form batting unit and settled leadership setup, looks all set to carry the momentum into more tournaments, including the T20 World Cup 2026.

