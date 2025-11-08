LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PAGASA storm warning bear attacks Alam Khan Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi PAGASA storm warning bear attacks Alam Khan Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi PAGASA storm warning bear attacks Alam Khan Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi PAGASA storm warning bear attacks Alam Khan Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PAGASA storm warning bear attacks Alam Khan Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi PAGASA storm warning bear attacks Alam Khan Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi PAGASA storm warning bear attacks Alam Khan Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi PAGASA storm warning bear attacks Alam Khan Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia

IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia

The final T20I between India and Australia at the Gabba was abandoned due to lightning and rain. India were 46/0 in 4.5 overs when play stopped. With the washout, India won the five-match series 2-1, marking their fifth consecutive T20I bilateral series victory.

Rain washes out Gabba finale as India clinch the T20I series 2-1 against Australia. (Photo: X/@100rav639)
Rain washes out Gabba finale as India clinch the T20I series 2-1 against Australia. (Photo: X/@100rav639)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 8, 2025 17:24:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia

The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia at the Gabba was washed out due to heavy lightning and rain as India took a 2-1 series win, in the process recording their fifth successive bilateral T20I series win under the Suryakumar Yadav–Gautam Gambhir leadership duo.

India, who had started the match on an aggressive note after being asked to bat first, were 46/0 in only 4.5 overs when the play was stopped. The opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a flying start with a fifty-run stand. Abhishek continued his great form; he ended the series as India’s standout performer.

Although there was little rain initially, the threat of dangerous lightning got players off the field, and a safety alert flashed up on the big screen in the stadium advising spectators in open stands to take shelter. The storm intensified soon after, and after several inspections, umpires called off the contest.

India looked well set for a tall score before the interruption, with Matthew Hayden on air describing the incoming storm as “severe and fast approaching.” Then came the rain, and there was no looking back.

Series Result: India win 2-1, fifth T20I abandoned

The washed-out game worked in India’s favour, sealing their series win on Australian soil. It adds to India’s remarkable run in T20Is – five bilateral series wins on the trot sandwiching the Asia Cup title in between, with their status as early favourites for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at home further bolstered.

Abhishek Sharma Named Player of the Series

For his explosive performances, Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Series award:

163 runs

Strike rate: 161

Fastest to 1,000 T20I runs (in balls faced)

Shubman Gill also ended as one of the top scorers during the campaign, looking fluent in the two matches he got to bat before rain disruptions.

Playing XIs

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Although the Gabba finale had a rather innocuous ending, India ended up dominating the series comprehensively. The team, with an in-form batting unit and settled leadership setup, looks all set to carry the momentum into more tournaments, including the T20 World Cup 2026.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Breaks Records in Australia: Fastest 1,000 T20I Runs, Leaves Surya, KL Rahul Behind

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 5:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gabbaind vs ausIndia vs Australia match newsIndia vs Australia t20i

RELATED News

Asia Cup Trophy Big Update, BCCI Secretary Holds Meeting With Mohsin Naqvi “The Ice Has Been…”

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Records in Australia: Fastest 1,000 T20I Runs, Leaves Surya, KL Rahul Behind

Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online The Gabba Cricket Ground Brisbane

Rishabh Pant Injured Again? India A Skipper Retires Hurt After Series of Painful Blows In Match vs South Africa A

LATEST NEWS

Balloon With ‘Pakistan’ Written On It Found Near Jammu Border; Security Stepped Up

Pakistan Rushes To Copy India’s CDS Model After Operation Sindoor, New CDF Post May Strip Power From President, Asim Munir Tipped For Top Role

IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia

Strengthen Your Strategy: IIM Lucknow announces admissions to the 10th batch of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi Restates ‘Katta’ Jibe At Mahagathbandhan, Says, “Nahi chahiye…”

Pakistan Frustrated With Taliban Defiance, Detains Thousands Of Afghans In Just 7 Days, Millions Forced Out Since 2023, UN Issues Alarm

Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal’s Deadly Avatar: Meet The ‘Angel Of Death’ In Dhurandhar

Philippines Issues Severe Storm Surge Warning As Typhoon Fung-wong Nears Landfall

Panic In Japan, Deadly Bear Attacks On The Rise, Government Sends Army To Protect Citizens, What’s Happening?

Grammy 2026: From Anoushka Shankar’s Magic To Alam Khan’s Beats, Full List Of Indian-Origin Nominees Revealed!

IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia
IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia
IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia
IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia

QUICK LINKS