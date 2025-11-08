Abhishek Sharma Breaks Records in Australia: Fastest 1,000 T20I Runs, Leaves Surya, KL Rahul Behind

Abhishek Sharma has etched his name in the record books by becoming the second-fastest Indian batter to reach 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals. The young batting sensation continues to impress with his explosive performances, solidifying his place in India’s T20 lineup.

Notably, only Virat Kohli has reached the 1,000-run mark in fewer innings, highlighting Abhishek’s rapid rise as one of India’s most promising T20 stars.

Abhishek Sharma reached the milestone in his 28th innings, just one innings more than Virat Kohli, who achieved it in 27. The left-hander has surpassed the likes of KL Rahul (29 innings), Suryakumar Yadav (31), and Rohit Sharma (40) on the list of Indian batters who took the fewest innings to cross 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Record for Fastest 1,000 T20I Runs

Abhishek Sharma now also holds the record for the fastest 1,000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced, reaching the feat in just 528 deliveries. The milestone was achieved during India’s fifth and final T20I against Australia at The Gabba, where Abhishek Sharma opened the innings with Shubham Gill. The duo achieved 52 runs in just 4.5 overs before the match was interrupted by lightning.

With this, he broke the previous records set by Suryakumar Yadav (573 balls), Phil Salt (599), Glenn Maxwell (604), and Andre Russell and Finn Allen (609).

Fastest to 1000 T20I Runs (Balls Faced)

528 Abhishek Sharma 573 Suryakumar Yadav 599 Phil Salt 604 Glenn Maxwell 609 Andre Russell/Finn Allen

Fewest Innings to 1000 T20I Runs

27 Virat Kohli 28 Abhishek Sharma 29 KL Rahul 31 Suryakumar Yadav 40 Rohit Sharma



India currently leads the five-match series 2-1 and is eyeing another T20I series victory in Australia. However, weather conditions remain uncertain, with rain and lightning delaying the match. If the match is eventually abandoned, India will secure the series win with a 2-1 margin.