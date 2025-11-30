LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa elon musk 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car madhya pradesh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Virat Kohli Century: Virat Kohli just keeps raising the bar after knocking off against South Africa in the first ODI of a three-match series on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. He hammered his 52nd ODI century, adding yet another highlight to his already incredible journey. The unexpected incident left stadium officials and security professionals stunned, while Virat Kohli looked skyward, hands folded, soaking in the moment. The cricket fan dashed onto the pitch and knelt at Kohli’s feet, a traditional sign of profound respect and admiration in Indian culture.

Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century. (Representative Image:X)
Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century. (Representative Image:X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 30, 2025 17:43:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Virat Kohli Century: Virat Kohli just keeps raising the bar after knocking off against South Africa in the first ODI of a three-match series on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. He hammered his 52nd ODI century, adding yet another highlight to his already incredible journey. 

This wasn’t just another hundred, either. Kohli didn’t just anchor the Indian innings; he pushed himself into uncharted territory and made it crystal clear he belongs among cricket’s all-time greats. 

Security Breach at Stadum After Virat Kohli Century 

Amid the celebrations, a fan breached security to rush straight at Virat Kohli after he smashed his 52nd ODI century against South Africa. The unexpected incident left stadium officials and security professionals stunned, while Virat Kohli looked skyward, hands folded, soaking in the moment. The cricket fan dashed onto the pitch and knelt at Kohli’s feet, a traditional sign of profound respect and admiration in Indian culture. 



What Happened Next at IND vs SA 

Security personnel immediately sprang into action and apprehended the fan, preventing any further disruption. The incident caused a brief stir among the spectators, but order was quickly restored. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, remained composed, acknowledging the crowd before resuming celebration for his 52nd ODI century. 

Virat Kohli Hammers 52nd ODI Hundred 

With this century, Virat Kohli stretched his own record for the most ODI hundreds by any man, pulling further ahead of Sachin Tendulkar’s 49. And with number 52, he knocked Sachin off another pedestal, becoming the player with the most hundreds in a single format. That’s not something you see every day. 

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 5:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: centuryhighest odi scoreIND vs SAind vs sa odi seriesIndia vs South Africakohli centurieskohli centurykohli highest score in odikohli odi centurieskohli total centuriesmost centuries in international cricketmost centuries in odimost odi centuriesmost odi runsmost runs in international cricketmost runs in odiodi highest scoresachin tendulkarsachin tendulkar centuriessachin tendulkar total centuriesvirat centuriesvirat centuryvirat kohli 100virat kohli centuriesvirat kohli centuries in odiVirat Kohli centuryvirat kohli highest score in odivirat kohli international centuriesvirat kohli last centuryvirat kohli odi centuriesvirat kohli odi centuryvirat kohli test centuriesvirat kohli total centuriesvirat kohli total centuryvirat total centuries

RELATED News

IND VS SA: Virat Kohli Goes Beast Mode, Scores 52nd ODI Century Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s World Record, See How Rohit Sharma Reacted

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Record to Become ODI Cricket’s Greatest Six-Hitter, After Reclaiming ICC No.1 ODI Spot

Did Ravi Shastri Snap KL Rahul During IND VS SA Toss? Former India Head Coach Asks Him To ‘Hang On’ Over His Rushed Act

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Era Far From Over, But Are They Still On Trial? What Awaits The Two Giants Of Indian Cricket

F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

LATEST NEWS

Centre Issues New Rules: No WhatsApp Without Active SIM, Web Logout Every…

Benjamin Netanyahu Submits Formal Request For Pardon To Israeli President, Here’s Why

‘This Crash Will Make You Richer’: Why Is ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki Not Worried By The Global Financial Crisis? Here’s What Investors Need To Do

Finland, The World’s Happiest Country, To Shut Its Embassy In Pakistan In 2026, Reason Is…

71-Year-Old Hyderabad Man Falls For Shocking ‘Digital Arrest’ Trap, Loses Nearly Rs 2 Crore In A Terrifying Scam Twist

Who Is Maki Otsuki? Japanese Singer, Known For ‘One Piece’, Taken Off Stage In Shanghai, Concert Halted, Here’s What Really Happened

Who Are India’s Biggest Instagram Influencers in 2025? Top 10 Most-Followed List

Viral Video: Nikhil Kamath Asks Elon Musk Why He Loves Letter ‘X’, Tesla CEO Says ‘Sometimes I Wonder…’

Who Was The Haryana Man Studying In The UK Who Was Stabbed To Death? Here’s What Exactly Happened As Family’s Chilling Claim Sparks Shocking Twist

F1 Qatar GP: When And Where To Watch Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 2025 In India

IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You
IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You
IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You
IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

QUICK LINKS