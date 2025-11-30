IND VS SA: Virat Kohli’s Loyal Fan Breaches Security After His 52nd ODI Century, Runs On To Pitch To Touch Star Cricketer’s Feet, What Happened Next Will Shock You

Virat Kohli Century: Virat Kohli just keeps raising the bar after knocking off against South Africa in the first ODI of a three-match series on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. He hammered his 52nd ODI century, adding yet another highlight to his already incredible journey.

This wasn’t just another hundred, either. Kohli didn’t just anchor the Indian innings; he pushed himself into uncharted territory and made it crystal clear he belongs among cricket’s all-time greats.

Security Breach at Stadum After Virat Kohli Century

Amid the celebrations, a fan breached security to rush straight at Virat Kohli after he smashed his 52nd ODI century against South Africa. The unexpected incident left stadium officials and security professionals stunned, while Virat Kohli looked skyward, hands folded, soaking in the moment. The cricket fan dashed onto the pitch and knelt at Kohli’s feet, a traditional sign of profound respect and admiration in Indian culture.

52nd century for Virat Kohli! 🔥

The King does it again vs South Africa — and a fan even touched his feet to honour the milestone.

52nd century for Virat Kohli! 🔥

The King does it again vs South Africa — and a fan even touched his feet to honour the milestone.

Legends don't just play, they inspire devotion. 👑🇮🇳 #ViratKohli #KingKohli #INDvSA







What Happened Next at IND vs SA

Security personnel immediately sprang into action and apprehended the fan, preventing any further disruption. The incident caused a brief stir among the spectators, but order was quickly restored. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, remained composed, acknowledging the crowd before resuming celebration for his 52nd ODI century.

Virat Kohli Hammers 52nd ODI Hundred

With this century, Virat Kohli stretched his own record for the most ODI hundreds by any man, pulling further ahead of Sachin Tendulkar’s 49. And with number 52, he knocked Sachin off another pedestal, becoming the player with the most hundreds in a single format. That’s not something you see every day.