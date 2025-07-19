LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL At Edgbaston: Weather Update – Will Rain Ruin The Match?

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL At Edgbaston: Weather Update – Will Rain Ruin The Match?

India and Pakistan have many famous players like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi and others. Some Indian players might skip the match but it’s not confirmed yet. Rain is possible on Sunday at Edgbaston, which could delay or stop the game. Fans hope it won’t rain so the full match can happen.

India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL at Edgbaston: Weather Update - Will Rain Ruin the Match? (Image Credit - X)
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL at Edgbaston: Weather Update - Will Rain Ruin the Match? (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 17:41:44 IST

This Sunday, July 20, a big cricket match is going to happen between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends. Everyone’s pretty excited because India and Pakistan are big rivals, and things between the countries are tense after the Pahalgam attack.

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Game is Getting Lots of Attention

People are saying India shouldn’t play Pakistan because of politics. But this tournament is not controlled by ICC or BCCI, so they can’t stop it. That’s why the match is still happening, and lots of fans is looking forward to the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions clash.

The teams have some famous players. India’s side includes Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan. Pakistan has Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. I heard some Indian players maybe skip the match, but we won’t know for sure till the teams are announced.

Rain Might Cause Problems at Edgbaston

The weather may cause problem for this match. The forecast says it can rain on Sunday. Edgbaston’s weather is kinda not predictable, so the rain maybe delay or even stop the game.

Everyone really hopes it doesn’t rain because this game between the India Champions and Pakistan Champions will be very exciting. Fans want to watch full match without any interruption.

Pakistan Champions Want to Beat India This Time

Pakistan started well by beating England Champions by 5 runs. This gave them some confidence. They want to win again and get closer to the final. Last year, India won the final, so Pakistan will try hard to win this time.

India also has strong players like Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan. Both teams will try their best if the rain stays away. It should be a good match!

Who’s Playing? Full Teams for India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

Here are the players for the match:

India Champions: Yuvraj Singh (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Gurkeerat Maan.

Pakistan Champions: Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sohaib Maqsood, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal.

