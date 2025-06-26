Live Tv
Home > India > India To Host 2029 World Police And Fire Games: Gujarat Edges Out Vietnam In Intense Bid

India To Host 2029 World Police And Fire Games: Gujarat Edges Out Vietnam In Intense Bid

India has won the bid to host the 2029 World Police & Fire Games in Ahmedabad, marking a proud moment for the nation. The global event will bring together first responders from across the world, showcasing India’s growing stature in international sports.

World Police and Fire Games 2029
India to Host 2029 World Police and Fire Games: Gujarat Edges Out Vietnam in Intense Bid (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 23:59:51 IST

In a moment of national pride, India has officially won the bid to host the 23rd World Police & Fire Games in 2029. The global sporting event, which brings together thousands of police officers, firefighters, and first responders from around the world, will take place in the vibrant city of Ahmedabad.

The announcement marks a major milestone for India, showcasing the country’s growing presence on the international sports map and honoring the dedication of its uniformed heroes.

Gujarat Triumphs Over Vietnam in Final Bid

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed happiness at Gujarat securing the hosting bid for 2029 World Police & Fire Games (WPFG), saying that it is a “big step” towards making Ahmedabad “the sporting capital of India!”.

Bhupendra Patel Credits National Leadership

Taking to his X handle, Bhupendra Patel wrote, “Proud moment for Gujarat! India has won the bid to host the 2029 World Police & Fire Games (WPFG) in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar & Ekta Nagar, following a comprehensive bid presentation to the WPFG Federation in Birmingham, USA. This global victory reflects the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi and Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, and is a big step towards making Ahmedabad the sporting capital of India!”

WPFG: Olympic-Style Games for Uniformed Personnel

As per the games’ official website, it is an Olympic style competition for the athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, & officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration, & customs offices worldwide. Held biennially, 60-plus sports form the official games programme.

Legacy of the World Police and Fire Games

The game is governed by the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), the Host City, & the WPFG Board of Directors.

The first-ever edition of the competition was held back in 1985 in San Jose, California.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Aarit Kapil? Nine-Year-Old Indian Chess Prodigy Almost Beats Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Online Chess Event

Tags: 2029 world police and fire gamesgujaratindiavietnam
