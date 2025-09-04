India Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast On Tv And Online

The 12th edition of Men Hockey Asian Cup 2025 is ongoing in the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar Sports University and will be held between 29 August and 7 September with the winner getting a ticket to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Super 4 Stage Countries

After an interesting group stage, India, China, Malaysia and South Korea have proceeded to the Super 4 round completing their corresponding pools. India had shown good form at home with a victory over China, Japan, and Kazakhstan to dominate Pool A. Malaysia and South Korea advanced to pool B, and Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, and others moved into classification.

Super 4 phase began on September 3 and India vs South Korea resulted in a tough draw of 2-2, a last minute equalizer by Mandeep Singh saved a point after India had already scored off of Hardik. Previously one of the defensive mistakes by Jugraj Singh had given Korea a penalty stroke that evened the score before Korea took the lead.

Super 4 Stage Points Table

Malaysia is the leader with 1 win. India and Korea come in with 1 point respectively, China yet to score.

The Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 promises another day of non-stop hockey action







When and Where To Watch India vs Malaysia?

India plays the undefeated Malaysia on September 4 at 7:30 PM IST. A Malaysian win would give them the last slot; for India, they needed to win the match in order to remain in the race, more so as they would also require Malaysia to falter in their latter matches. The entire Super 4 is hosted at Rajgir, and will be live on Sony Sports Network and on SonyLIV in India. The Super 4 level proceeds until September 6, then there are classification matches and the final on September 7 at 7:30 PM IST. India now has a make it or break it with Malaysia and it all depends on their showing in this Super 4 event.

