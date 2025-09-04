LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast On Tv And Online

India Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast On Tv And Online

The 12th Men Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is currently ongoing at Rajgir, Bihar and the winner will get an automatic qualification to the 2026 FIH World Cup. After the group stages India, Malaysia, South Korea and China proceeded to the Super 4 stage whereas other countries competed in classifications.

Team India. (Image Credit: Hockey India/ANI)
Team India. (Image Credit: Hockey India/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 4, 2025 13:26:37 IST

The 12th edition of Men Hockey Asian Cup 2025 is ongoing in the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Bihar Sports University and will be held between 29 August and 7 September with the winner getting a ticket to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Super 4 Stage Countries

After an interesting group stage, India, China, Malaysia and South Korea have proceeded to the Super 4 round completing their corresponding pools. India had shown good form at home with a victory over China, Japan, and Kazakhstan to dominate Pool A. Malaysia and South Korea advanced to pool B, and Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, and others moved into classification.

Super 4 phase began on September 3 and India vs South Korea resulted in a tough draw of 2-2, a last minute equalizer by Mandeep Singh saved a point after India had already scored off of Hardik. Previously one of the defensive mistakes by Jugraj Singh had given Korea a penalty stroke that evened the score before Korea took the lead.

Super 4 Stage Points Table

Malaysia is the leader with 1 win. India and Korea come in with 1 point respectively, China yet to score.



When and Where To Watch India vs Malaysia?

India plays the undefeated Malaysia on September 4 at 7:30 PM IST. A Malaysian win would give them the last slot; for India, they needed to win the match in order to remain in the race, more so as they would also require Malaysia to falter in their latter matches. The entire Super 4 is hosted at Rajgir, and will be live on Sony Sports Network and on SonyLIV in India. The Super 4 level proceeds until September 6, then there are classification matches and the final on September 7 at 7:30 PM IST. India now has a make it or break it with Malaysia and it all depends on their showing in this Super 4 event.

Also Read: Boxing World Championships 2025 Action Begins, Can Indian Boxers Make History?

Tags: Asia cup HockeyAsia Cup Hockey 2025HockeyIndia vs MalaysiaIndian Hockey TeamSuper 4 Stage

RELATED News

Fakhar Zaman Shines as Pakistan Crushes UAE to Set Up Tri-Series Final Against Afghanistan
Lionel Messi Era Ending, Here’s Who Lionel Scaloni Says Is Next Big Star
Haider Ali Is Now Free! UK Authorities Reject Rape Allegations
Asia Cup 2025: UAE Makes A Daring Squad Call
BCCI In Talks With THIS legendary Indian Cricketer To Be The Next President

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
India Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast On Tv And Online
India Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast On Tv And Online
India Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast On Tv And Online
India Vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast On Tv And Online

QUICK LINKS