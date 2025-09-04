Boxing World Championships 2025 Action Begins, Can Indian Boxers Make History?

This was the first name of the World Boxing Championships 2025, which opened in Liverpool on September 4 2025 at the M&S Bank Arena, signifying the first time the event would be run under the new global body of World Boxing, formed in 2023 in response to concerns about governance within the old International Boxing Association (IBA). During the 10 plus days, approximately 550 boxers representing over 65 countries are going to fight 20 different weight divisions 10 men, 10 women, and the final will be held on September 14. It is the first time that elite women and men events are taking place simultaneously during this Championship.

Indian Boxers at Boxing World Championships 2025

India boasts of some of the most phenomenal talents in Lovlina Borgohain 75 kg, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, and Nikhat Zareen 51 kg, who is a two time world champion. Lovlina is expected to join international competitions once again after Paris 2024, depending on her ring craft and experience in leading the Indian team. Nikhat is returning to the scene after a long time of layoff due to an injury and is likely to take home another world medal. Along with India stars, there are some good contestants such as Pooja Rani 80 kg, Narender Berwal 90+ kg, and World Cup gold medallists Hitesh Gulia 70 kg and Abhinash Jamwal 65 kg and India will be having a full 20 member team in all the weight divisions.

Inconveniences faced by Indian Boxers at Boxing World Championships 2025

The road has not been smooth all the way though. Disruptions to preparations occurred when the team of men, and six women boxers planning to travel to an important multinational training camp in Sheffield in the United Kingdom, could not do so between mid August and early September due to visa delays. Some of the women contingent and some coaching staff only arrived in the UK on time. At the compliance level, 10 Indian women boxers including Lovlina and Nikhat all cleared the required genetic sex testing that was enforced by the international body. This clearance was pivotal in assuring they were capable of competing, when much wider concerns were being made regarding the new testing protocols.

