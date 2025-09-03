Team India’s Fitness Plan: Save Bronco Test For Asia Cup 2025?

Cricketers of India, such as big names like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Jasprit Bumrah, were also subjected to a fitness check up at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru But the strict Bronco Test was not given at these meetings, though there was much speculation to the contrary.

Bronco Test After Asia Cup 2025 for Team India?

Reports also indicate that players had the standard assessments that included basic check ups and the classic Yo Yo Test, although the Bronco Test, suggested by new Strength and Conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, was wisely omitted in the regular drills. A spokesperson of BCCI informed that the Bronco can only be launched when the team plays in the Dubai Asia Cup, which could be possibly at the ICC Academy on September 5, but this has not been confirmed.

Fitness, as a focal point after the break, has changed. A high intensity shuttle test 1,200 metres 20m, 40m and 60m repeats emphasises rugby type fitness standards that are not easily standardisable like the more common Yo-Yo Test does. Indian former Strength and Conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan praised the introduction of the Bronco citing it as the most accurate measure of stamina and fatigue and resistant to shortcuts.

‘Bronco Test is just another health test’

However, ex coach Soham Desai writes that the Bronco is simply another test and that no fitness test, in this case the Yo Yo, Bronco, 2K run amongst others, is a yard stick in selection, he adds that it is only a test to measure fitness. Traditionally, even the Yo Yo Test, which was highlighted at the 2019 World Cup, has not been a selection tool in the strictest sense.

Lack of the Bronco Test in Bengaluru casts doubts on the timing, uniformity, and practicability of the implementation to players of different age brackets. Whether it is included in routine examinations at the Asia Cup is to be seen.

Also Read: ‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!