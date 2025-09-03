LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!

‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!

Robin Uthappa criticised Michael Clarke and Lalit Modi who posted the old IPL 2008 video of the Slapgate incident, as a disrespectful and cheap publicity. He emphasized that one should not share sensitive incidents without permission since this would disrespect the feelings of the individuals concerned.

(Image Credit: ANI/ Robin Uthappa via instagram)
(Image Credit: ANI/ Robin Uthappa via instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 3, 2025 18:38:03 IST

India former cricketer Robin Uthappa has come out strongly against the leaking of the now famous Slap gate video, where Harbhajan Singh hit teammate Sreesanth during an after match handshake during the first season of the IPL in 2008. The video was recently released on a podcast with Michael Clarke, and has been commented on by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Uthappa described the act as both disrespectful and cheap publicity, saying that Clarke was not entitled to air the video without seeking permission or informing those involved, particularly since the incident involved emotions.

What did Robin Uthappa say against Michael Clarke?

Uthappa pointed out that we should be empathetic and think with ethics and thus she advised that any person who publishes such sensitive information must seek the consultation of the concerned individuals before releasing the information and includes a disclaimer. He said, ‘You can not just treat people like crappers just because it will get you more views’. The ex teammate of Sreesanth pointed out that it is extremely unrespectful to the emotional experiences of everyone concerned to use the video without licence.

Slapgate Incident and the backlash received

Uthappa was not the only one who received the backlash. The wife of Sreesanth, Bhuvneshwari also responded furiously by terming the video release as disgusting, heartless and inhuman. Diving into her painful past after so many years, she condemned Modi and Clarke for taking advantage of the still living trauma to provide entertainment and opinions and warned not only of her husband but also of the psychological effects on their school age children.

In the meantime Harbhajan Singh himself has come forward and said it was regrettable that the clip reappeared so abruptly. He lamented about the first occurrence and cautioned about the selfish intentions of publishing such footage nearly twenty years later. Harbhajan observed that he and Sreesanth have forgotten that period in their lives. The episode has sparked renewed discussion on media ethics and especially on historic controversies in sports. 

Also Read: Was Irfan Pathan Right About MS Dhoni’s Hookah Claim? RP Singh And Dhoni’s Hookah Party Photo Goes Viral Amid Controversy

Tags: 2008 IPL SlapgateMichael Clarkerobin uthappaSlapgate Incident

RELATED News

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News
This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!
ISL 2025: Supreme Court Mandates Fair Selection Process
Dropped for Asia Cup 2025, Star Batter Announces Shocking Retirement
Manchester United Has A BIG Chance To Make It To Carabao Cup, Thanks To A Blunder Made By This Little Known Team

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!
‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!
‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!
‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!

QUICK LINKS