‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!

India former cricketer Robin Uthappa has come out strongly against the leaking of the now famous Slap gate video, where Harbhajan Singh hit teammate Sreesanth during an after match handshake during the first season of the IPL in 2008. The video was recently released on a podcast with Michael Clarke, and has been commented on by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Uthappa described the act as both disrespectful and cheap publicity, saying that Clarke was not entitled to air the video without seeking permission or informing those involved, particularly since the incident involved emotions.

What did Robin Uthappa say against Michael Clarke?

Uthappa pointed out that we should be empathetic and think with ethics and thus she advised that any person who publishes such sensitive information must seek the consultation of the concerned individuals before releasing the information and includes a disclaimer. He said, ‘You can not just treat people like crappers just because it will get you more views’. The ex teammate of Sreesanth pointed out that it is extremely unrespectful to the emotional experiences of everyone concerned to use the video without licence.

Slapgate Incident and the backlash received

Uthappa was not the only one who received the backlash. The wife of Sreesanth, Bhuvneshwari also responded furiously by terming the video release as disgusting, heartless and inhuman. Diving into her painful past after so many years, she condemned Modi and Clarke for taking advantage of the still living trauma to provide entertainment and opinions and warned not only of her husband but also of the psychological effects on their school age children.

In the meantime Harbhajan Singh himself has come forward and said it was regrettable that the clip reappeared so abruptly. He lamented about the first occurrence and cautioned about the selfish intentions of publishing such footage nearly twenty years later. Harbhajan observed that he and Sreesanth have forgotten that period in their lives. The episode has sparked renewed discussion on media ethics and especially on historic controversies in sports.

Also Read: Was Irfan Pathan Right About MS Dhoni’s Hookah Claim? RP Singh And Dhoni’s Hookah Party Photo Goes Viral Amid Controversy