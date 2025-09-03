Was Irfan Pathan Right About MS Dhoni’s Hookah Claim? RP Singh And Dhoni’s Hookah Party Photo Goes Viral Amid Controversy

A resurfaced video of ex cricketer Irfan Pathan where he said ‘I don’t have the habit of setting up a hookah in someone’s room’ has renewed discussion about favouritism and the team environment during the MS Dhoni captaincy era. In context, Pathan’s comment suggested without mentioning dhoni specifically that selections may have been based on relationships off field.

Viral Video of MS Dhoni and RP Singh

Simultaneously to Pathan’s comments, an old photo and video of MS Dhoni and RP Singh at a social event seemingly smoking a hookah started circulating again. These resurfaced and started a conversation about Dhoni’s leadership style after Pathan’s comments. Media reports state this is not the first time a hookah related incident with dhoni has been reported. A 2024 video showed dhoni smoking hookah at a private function. This video received both astonishment and ridicule from fans who are used to seeing his disciplined image. In terms of relations with others, Former CSK teammate George Bailey also has remarked dhoni often set up hookah as a relaxed team bonding session for younger players, and he had an open door policy in his room to try and diminish hierarchical relationships.







Social Media Reactions on MS Dhoni’s Video

The reactions on social media came fast and furious with a large number of memes surfacing some poking fun at Pathan’s comments ‘Hookah party gave us 2013 CT’, while others were staunch defenders of Dhoni’s personal choices. While Dhoni’s public persona is usually associated with maintaining discipline and a level of stoicism, these new references to his off duty habits had provided a renewed impetus to discuss the interconnected aspects of personal relationships, leadership and team culture at the elite level of cricket. Are the hookah references representations of a team’s camaraderie, or do they confirm preconceived notions? There are arguments for both points of view.

Also Read: In 9.5 overs, Mohammed Shami Set A World Record Which Might Not Be Broken Anytime Soon!