In 9.5 overs, Mohammed Shami Set A World Record Which Might Not Be Broken Anytime Soon!

Mohammed Shami, one of the fastest bowlers in Indian heritage, was born on September 3, 1990. Given that he was initially introduced to the ODI arena in 2013 and has taken 229 test wickets since 2022, the total of 206 ODI and 27 T2OIs is absolutely astounding. Shami has succeeded in becoming one of the world's most feared bowlers in the process.

(Image credit: ICC/ ANI)
(Image credit: ICC/ ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 3, 2025 13:16:27 IST

Mohammed Shami, the Indian fast bowler is born on September 3, 2025 a distinguished and excellent career.

Mohammed Shami’s Stats

Shami is one of the most prolific pacers in Indian cricket history with 64 Tests (average of 27.71, half dozen five wicket hauls and a best of 6/56) since their introduction to international cricket on January 6, 2013), 108 ODIs (206 wickets) and 25 T20Is (27 wickets) under his belt.



Mohammed Shami’s Historic Record

Shami also has a historic and special claim, he was the first Indian to be awarded the most wickets in a one day international he was awarded 7 wickets at 57 runs in the semi final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in a match between India and New Zealand in Wankhede Stadium on November 15, 2023. He batted with some of the finest of the New Zealand top half, Conway, Ravindra, Williamson, Mitchell, Latham, Southee and Ferguson, and the verdict was a thunderous 70 run win and a spot in the final.

An Underrated gem of Indian Cricket, Mohammed Shami

To seal that mega performance, Shami also joined that 2025 Champions Trophy winning Indian team that just assumes that Shami is a high pressure player in any format. In a word Shami is among the most prolific fast bowlers in India, a record of more than 200 Test and ODIs, a world record semi final run at the World Cup and an invaluable asset to the Indian team in the recent Chandeliers Trophy win. It is his winning and long term performance across all formats, the factors that will earn him a slot in the Indian game.

Mohammed Shami

QUICK LINKS