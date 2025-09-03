Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: IPL Salary And Match Fees, Cars, Brand Endorsements and Net Worth

One of the most successful fast bowlers in India, Mohammed Shami boasts an impressive financial portfolio with his net worth estimated to range between 55 crores to 65 crores between USD 7 and 8 million as of 2025. His revenues are pegged on various sources, a Grade A BCCI deal that results in ₹5 crore retainer yearly, match fees 15 lakh per Test, 6 lakh per ODI and 3 lakh per T20Is, adding up to more than 7-8 crore board deals alone.

Mohammed Shami IPL Salary and Match Fees

Shami keeps breaking new grounds in the IPL in terms of finances. During the 2025 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad bid him 10 crore, which further highlights the fact that he is an elite player. His IPL earnings have risen over 50 crore over his lifetime; the value and retention of his IPL began at a low level (around 10 lakh) in his first season in 2011, then steadily increased to high values ever since.

Mohammed Shami’s endorsements

On top of cricket, Shami also makes a lot of money through endorsements. He has been associated with other high end brands such as Nike, Puma, OctaFX, Blitzpools, Vision 11, and Ceat Tyres, SS (Sareen Sports), and Hell Energy Drink. He charges approximately 1 crore a brand, and the endorsement income is estimated to be between 2 to 3 crore annually or as much as 23 crore as per some Marathi news.

Mohammed Shami’s Cars

Shami is a financially successful person: he has a luxurious farmhouse in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, estimated to be between ₹12 and 15 crore, and an enviable car collection including Audi, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar F-Type and Toyota Fortuner, which is estimated to be worth 2.5 crore.

Nonetheless, even though he is rich, Shami ends up paying huge alimony in court. A recent Marathi report details a retroactive duty of around 3.36 crore, over seven years, of which 1.5 lakh a month went to his ex-wife and 2.5 lakh a month to his daughter.

