LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: IPL Salary And Match Fees, Cars, Brand Endorsements and Net Worth

Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: IPL Salary And Match Fees, Cars, Brand Endorsements and Net Worth

Mohammed Shami's net worth increased to between 55 and 65 crore in 2025 thanks to brand endorsements, IPL revenue, and BCCI contracts. He earns 7-8 crores annually through the BCCI, and in 2025, he will get 10 crores through Sunrisers Hyderabad, bringing the IPL's overall earnings to 50 crores.

(Image Credit: ICC/ANI)
(Image Credit: ICC/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 3, 2025 11:34:18 IST

One of the most successful fast bowlers in India, Mohammed Shami boasts an impressive financial portfolio with his net worth estimated to range between 55 crores to 65 crores between USD 7 and 8 million as of 2025. His revenues are pegged on various sources, a Grade A BCCI deal that results in ₹5 crore retainer yearly, match fees 15 lakh per Test, 6 lakh per ODI and 3 lakh per T20Is, adding up to more than 7-8 crore board deals alone.

Mohammed Shami IPL Salary and Match Fees 

Shami keeps breaking new grounds in the IPL in terms of finances. During the 2025 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad bid him 10 crore, which further highlights the fact that he is an elite player. His IPL earnings have risen over 50 crore over his lifetime; the value and retention of his IPL began at a low level (around 10 lakh) in his first season in 2011, then steadily increased to high values ever since.

Mohammed Shami’s endorsements

On top of cricket, Shami also makes a lot of money through endorsements. He has been associated with other high end brands such as Nike, Puma, OctaFX, Blitzpools, Vision 11, and Ceat Tyres, SS (Sareen Sports), and Hell Energy Drink. He charges approximately 1 crore a brand, and the endorsement income is estimated to be between 2 to 3 crore annually or as much as 23 crore as per some Marathi news.

Mohammed Shami’s Cars

Shami is a financially successful person: he has a luxurious farmhouse in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, estimated to be between ₹12 and 15 crore, and an enviable car collection including Audi, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar F-Type and Toyota Fortuner, which is estimated to be worth 2.5 crore.

Nonetheless, even though he is rich, Shami ends up paying huge alimony in court. A recent Marathi report details a retroactive duty of around 3.36 crore, over seven years, of which 1.5 lakh a month went to his ex-wife and 2.5 lakh a month to his daughter.

Also Read: IND Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs UAE Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details

Tags: Mohammed Shami CarsMohammed Shami endorsementsMohammed Shami Happy BirthdayMohammed Shami IPL Salary and Match FeesMohammed Shami moneyMohammed Shami Net Worth

RELATED News

‘Crossing Emotional Boundaries’, Robin Uthappa Slams Ex Australian Player For Slap Gate Video Leak!
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India vs Afghanistan, When And Where To Watch, Team News
This Key Player Is Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan In CAFA Nations Cup 2025, Fans In Shock!
ISL 2025: Supreme Court Mandates Fair Selection Process
Dropped for Asia Cup 2025, Star Batter Announces Shocking Retirement

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: IPL Salary And Match Fees, Cars, Brand Endorsements and Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: IPL Salary And Match Fees, Cars, Brand Endorsements and Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: IPL Salary And Match Fees, Cars, Brand Endorsements and Net Worth
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: IPL Salary And Match Fees, Cars, Brand Endorsements and Net Worth
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: IPL Salary And Match Fees, Cars, Brand Endorsements and Net Worth
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: IPL Salary And Match Fees, Cars, Brand Endorsements and Net Worth

QUICK LINKS