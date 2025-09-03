IND Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs UAE Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details

As India starts its campaign against the hosts United Arab Emirates, its fans are already looking forward to an electric start to the Asia Cup 2025. The long awaited match between IND and UAE will be hosted in the Dubai Cricket Stadium on 10th September. Emirates Cricket states that tickets are currently available on Platinumlist.net.

Asia Cup 2025 Tournament Format

The tournament will be held in UAE between September 9 and September 28. In this edition, there will be eight teams that will be split into two of four teams. Group A includes India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman, and Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The first game of the IND vs UAE will be the first match of the country and then will be the India vs Pakistan match on September 14. The teams will play three group matches and the two best will proceed to the Super Fours. The two best of that stage will then battle it out in the final in Dubai on September 28.

IND vs UAE Tickets and Pricing

The fans intending to attend IND vs UAE in Dubai can buy the tickets at a starting price of AED 50, which is roughly 0.1200. In Abu Dhabi, the general entry tickets to matches cost as low as AED 40, or approximately 960 INR. These are the standard rates fixed by Emirates Cricket on early group matches.

But in the case of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash, there is no sale of individual tickets. Instead they are offered as a package of seven matches. The package will include the IND vs UAE match, and other big matches, and will cost AED 1,400 (about ₹33,613).It also includes the tournament final so that die-hard fans can take it.

Where to Buy IND vs UAE Tickets

Online ticketing of IND vs UAE and other group games can be done at Platinumlist.net. Sales will also occur offline at the Dubai international stadium and Zayed Cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi but specifics will be announced closer to the matches.

Standalone tickets are available as required when the fan desires flexibility, i.e., most fixtures. The only exemption is India vs Pakistan game which is stuck in the seven game package. This guarantees great demand, as well as a full stadium to watch one of the largest rivalries in the sport.

Asia Cup 2025 Complete Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Asia Cup 2025, including the IND vs UAE clash:

Sept 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sept 10: India vs UAE – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sept 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sept 12: Pakistan vs Oman – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sept 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sept 14: India vs Pakistan – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sept 15: UAE vs Oman – 5:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sept 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sept 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sept 17: Pakistan vs UAE – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sept 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sept 19: India vs Oman – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Super Fours:

Sept 20: B1 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sept 21: A1 vs A2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sept 23: A2 vs B1 – 7:30 PM – Abu Dhabi

Sept 24: A1 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sept 25: A2 vs B2 – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Sept 26: A1 vs B1 – 7:30 PM – Dubai

Final:

Sept 28 – 7:30 PM – Dubai