LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details

Organisers have now launched limited standalone passes and three new packages in which fans can now book IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 tickets. It will be played on September 9-28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and the prices of the tickets to the India vs Pakistan game will be announced in the nearest future.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How to buy India vs Pakistan tickets online, ticket price and other details (Image Credit - ANI)
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How to buy India vs Pakistan tickets online, ticket price and other details (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 2, 2025 20:09:43 IST

As the Asia cup 2025 is less than a week away, the world of cricket is preparing to witness one of the most anticipated matches in global cricket – India vs Pakistan. This mega event will be hosted at 6:30 PM IST (5PM Gulf Standard Time) and the tickets have already been put on sale online at Platinumlist.

IND vs PAK tickets go on sale

Organisers have announced a restricted amount of standalone IND vs PAK tickets as per the Gulf News. Previously, the fans used to purchase the ticket in a seven-match package only, whereas, now they have the option of purchasing single tickets too.

This is a new option that allows fans the choice on whether to attend the group-stage, the Super Four matches or even the tournament final. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be the host cities of all fixtures in the event to be held between September 9 and 28.

The prices of the tickets between India and Pakistan match are yet to be announced. Information on physical box office sales in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will also be announced in the future. Customers who like to book early can directly go to Platinumlist to make their purchases online.

IND vs PAK ticket packages explained

To make the Asia Cup 2025 more accessible, organisers have rolled out three new packages.

Organisers have announced three new packages in their efforts to make the Asia Cup 2025 accessible.

Package 1 (₹11,390 or AED 475) will comprise three Group A matches between India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman and India vs Pakistan.

Package 2 (AED 525 or ₹12,589) includes three high-voltage Super Four encounters B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2 and A1 vs B2.

The package 3 (AED 525 or ₹12,589) will enable one to view two Super Four games, A2 vs B2 and A1 vs B1 plus the grand final.

To most fans, the IND vs PAK ticket that comes with Package 1 is the greatest attraction as there is no other contest in the world that has the level of fan base that the rivalry has.

Steps to book Asia Cup 2025 tickets online

It is easy to book tickets of IND vs PAK online. The fans have to register to Platinumlist and choose the venue of their choice. When they select the venue, they can select the matches they want.

The site also gives a detailed description of a stadium map to ensure better seat with clear view. After making the choice, the users would be redirected to the payment gateway.

A confirmation email will be received in real time when payment is successful. The reservation is also limited in time, and the spectators must fulfill the operation in 15 minutes.

IND vs PAK tickets create massive buzz

News of the India vs Pakistan match as standalone tickets has left fans all over the world excited. Having the option of buying packages and individual game tickets is predicted to lead to huge demand.

Organisers have guaranteed that the online and offline sales will create a fair distribution. But with the historical hype surrounding IND vs PAK matches, there should be a high demand of tickets to sell.

To the fans of the sport, getting tickets to this match does not mean watching a game, it means being part of history in the making at the Asia Cup 2025.

ALSO READ: Can Kuldeep Yadav Make the Cut? Ex-Cricketer Doubts Spinner’s Asia Cup Playing XI Spot

RELATED News

Surya Kumar Yadav is Ready for Asia Cup 2025 – Are Opposition Bowlers Prepared to Face Him?
IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Predicted India Playing XI For Match Against UAE – Who’s In, Who’s Out?
Unlikely Duo Rocks US Open, With a Little Help from Serena Williams
Can Kuldeep Yadav Make the Cut? Ex-Cricketer Doubts Spinner’s Asia Cup Playing XI Spot
You Won’t Believe What MS Dhoni Said: Ex-Teammate Reveals ‘Captain Cool’ Lost His Temper – ‘MS Dhoni Hurled Abuses At Me’

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details

QUICK LINKS