IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy India Vs Pakistan Tickets Online, Ticket Price And Other Details

As the Asia cup 2025 is less than a week away, the world of cricket is preparing to witness one of the most anticipated matches in global cricket – India vs Pakistan. This mega event will be hosted at 6:30 PM IST (5PM Gulf Standard Time) and the tickets have already been put on sale online at Platinumlist.

IND vs PAK tickets go on sale

Organisers have announced a restricted amount of standalone IND vs PAK tickets as per the Gulf News. Previously, the fans used to purchase the ticket in a seven-match package only, whereas, now they have the option of purchasing single tickets too.

This is a new option that allows fans the choice on whether to attend the group-stage, the Super Four matches or even the tournament final. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be the host cities of all fixtures in the event to be held between September 9 and 28.

The prices of the tickets between India and Pakistan match are yet to be announced. Information on physical box office sales in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will also be announced in the future. Customers who like to book early can directly go to Platinumlist to make their purchases online.

IND vs PAK ticket packages explained

To make the Asia Cup 2025 more accessible, organisers have rolled out three new packages.

Package 1 (₹11,390 or AED 475) will comprise three Group A matches between India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman and India vs Pakistan.

Package 2 (AED 525 or ₹12,589) includes three high-voltage Super Four encounters B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2 and A1 vs B2.

The package 3 (AED 525 or ₹12,589) will enable one to view two Super Four games, A2 vs B2 and A1 vs B1 plus the grand final.

To most fans, the IND vs PAK ticket that comes with Package 1 is the greatest attraction as there is no other contest in the world that has the level of fan base that the rivalry has.

Steps to book Asia Cup 2025 tickets online

It is easy to book tickets of IND vs PAK online. The fans have to register to Platinumlist and choose the venue of their choice. When they select the venue, they can select the matches they want.

The site also gives a detailed description of a stadium map to ensure better seat with clear view. After making the choice, the users would be redirected to the payment gateway.

A confirmation email will be received in real time when payment is successful. The reservation is also limited in time, and the spectators must fulfill the operation in 15 minutes.

IND vs PAK tickets create massive buzz

News of the India vs Pakistan match as standalone tickets has left fans all over the world excited. Having the option of buying packages and individual game tickets is predicted to lead to huge demand.

Organisers have guaranteed that the online and offline sales will create a fair distribution. But with the historical hype surrounding IND vs PAK matches, there should be a high demand of tickets to sell.

To the fans of the sport, getting tickets to this match does not mean watching a game, it means being part of history in the making at the Asia Cup 2025.

