Can Kuldeep Yadav Make the Cut? Ex-Cricketer Doubts Spinner’s Asia Cup Playing XI Spot

India has added leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to its Asia Cup squad, although there is still doubt whether he will ever be able to play in the starting line. However, he is a match-winner in the last two ICC wins by India the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025, and his absence of late begs questions.

Maninder Singh on Kuldeep Yadav’s Exclusion

Former India bowler Maninder Singh has expressed his apprehensions about why Kuldeep Yadav was not picked in the Test series with England. He is of the opinion that India would have won the series 3-1 rather than the 2-2 had Kuldeep been given a chance to play in those decisive matches.

“If they had played Kuldeep in the Test matches in England, India would have won the series 3-1,” In an interview with India Today, Maninder Singh said. His words point to the lost opportunity to apply the special abilities of Kuldeep to English tunes.

Missed Opportunities in England Tests

Singh says India was on the safe side in the England series since it concentrated more on depth batting rather than taking wickets. He emphasized that the presence of Kuldeep Yadav might have been decisive, especially when England had to cover big targets

“Chasing 371 in the fourth innings, with the kind of bowlers you had, was always going to happen. But if you had Kuldeep Yadav on your side, I think in England we were selecting teams so that we don’t lose. If we were selecting the team to win, then Kuldeep Yadav would have played all five Test matches because there are not many of that breed in world cricket,” Singh explained.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Rare Skillset

Maninder Singh further stated that Kuldeep also possesses a skillset that is barely matched in the world of cricket by a bowler. His variations, notably the googly and the leg-spinner, would have been very dangerous to English batters who had never seen his style. Singh stressed that it would have been much more difficult to pursue a fourth-innings score with Kuldeep in the XI.

“The English batters wouldn’t have known what he was doing. They wouldn’t have read his googlies or leg-spinners. In the first Test match, they chased 371. There was no chance if he was playing on the fourth evening and fifth day that England could have chased,” Singh added.

Asia Cup Selection Concerns

When questioned about the Asia Cup, Singh did not believe that Kuldeep Yadav had a chance of making it into the playing XI. He forecasted that the management of the team might want the versatility of Axar Patel or the enigma of Varun Chakravarthy, to enhance the equilibrium of the team.

“I doubt if they’re going to play Kuldeep Yadav if they’re going to play two spinners in the Asia Cup. It’s going to be Axar Patel because he can bat as well and Varun Chakravarthy,” Tough competition in the few bowling spots, said Singh.

ALSO READ: You Won’t Believe What MS Dhoni Said: Ex-Teammate Reveals ‘Captain Cool’ Lost His Temper – ‘MS Dhoni Hurled Abuses At Me’