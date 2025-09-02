You Won’t Believe What MS Dhoni Said: Ex-Teammate Reveals ‘Captain Cool’ Lost His Temper – ‘MS Dhoni Hurled Abuses At Me’

MS Dhoni has always been known to be very calm on the field which is the reason why he is known as captain cool. However, according to a recollection of former Indian pacer Mohit Sharma, even the calmest of all Dhoni lost his temper in a strange situation once during a high stakes match.

MS Dhoni’s Rare Outburst in CLT20

Mohit Sharma, who has shared the dressing room with MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and in the Indian team, has come out and told of one such hot experience. The pacer has disclosed that in one of the Champions League T20 matches with Kolkata Knight Riders, he had assumed that Dhoni had requested him to bowl.

“There was a moment in the CLT20 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) called Ishwar Pandey to bowl, but I thought he called me,” narrated Mohit Sharma in an interview with CricTracker.

This confusion made Mohit begin to run up. At this point, the umpire decided that he was to complete the over. At this point, MS Dhoni became impatient and shouted at the young bowler in anger, and Mohit was left shocked on the field.

MS Dhoni Continued to Stay Angry

Mohit proceeded to tell me that the tantrum did not cease even after he produced a breakthrough. “I started my run-up, but Mahi bhai said he didn’t call me to bowl, and he tried calling Ishwar. The umpire said I have to continue bowling as I had started my run-up. He lost his cool at me and abused me,” Mohit revealed.

On the first ball of that over Yusuf Pathan was dismissed by the pacer. However, the delight of getting a huge wicket was clouded by the fact that Dhoni was still angry. “I took Yusuf Pathan’s wicket on the first ball. During the celebration, Mahi bhai was still hurling abuses (laughs),” Mohit recalled with amusement.

Mohit Sharma on Seeing MS Dhoni Lose Calm

To a young cricketer such as Mohit, it was a frightening and thrilling experience to see MS Dhoni lose his temper. He described how the moment left its mark in him because players did not witness their captain lose control.

“I had a lot of moments. Mahi bhai has a cool and calm aura. You don’t expect him to lose his cool. Being a young guy, you get excited when he loses his cool at you,” Mohit said.

The incident proved that the most levelheaded leaders can also respond humanly when things do go wrong. Mohit also confessed that it was a learning experience that he had kept with him in his entire cricketing career.

MS Dhoni’s Role in Mohit’s Growth

Despite such a heated exchange, Mohit Sharma thrived under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In 2013-2015 he played as a reliable bowler in CSK and scored 57 wickets in 47 games. His performances made him the winner of the Purple Cap in IPL 2014 as the most wicket taker in the tournament.

That achievement also saw him rise to the international stage as he played in the 2015 world cup representing India under the captainship of Dhoni. To Mohit, the anger episode was only one episode in a career that was defined by playing with one of the most legendary leaders in the game of cricket.

