Saudi Arabia has developed an active international tourist campaign named ‘I Came for Football, I Stayed for More’, in which football star Cristiano Ronaldo was used as an ambassador. Under the consumer brand name, Saudi, Welcome to Arabia, the push by the kingdom to present an abundance of cultural, sporting, and entertainment events beyond football through its new Unreal Calendar is revealed.

Details of Cristiano Ronaldo’s campaign

Embarking on major international destinations, such as Europe, India, and China, the campaign uses multilingual video advertising and social media campaigns to showcase Saudi Arabia as a destination of adventure, culture, luxury, and modern entertainment throughout the year. Within the cinematic story of the campaign, Ronaldo becomes a cultural ambassador, showing the audience the most historical and beautiful local landscapes of Saudi Arabia, including AlUla rock cut valleys, all of Riyadh during its season of Seasons, beachfront life in Jeddah, fashion events, Red Sea film festivals, among many others. He sums up his life experience by saying ‘I came to watch football, I did not come to leave’, emphasizing the point that tourists will find more to explore in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia Tourism’s Vision 2030

It is a campaign in favor of Vision 2030, the ambitious strategy by Saudi Arabia to diversify its economy by making tourism one of the main sources of growth. The kingdom wants to have 150 million visitors by the decade. This vision is compatible with bold infrastructure development, investment in cultural programming and the establishment of world class event calendars. As the popularity of Ronaldo helps create a bridge between large crowds of sport fans around the world and wider travel markets, Saudi Tourism hopes to change attitudes and establish itself as a highly valued destination worldwide. Essentially, the message of Unreal Calendar campaign makes Saudi Arabia tourism announcement, including its stadiums, heritage sites, entertainment zones, and cultural experiences, and reinvents the kingdom story on the global platform.

