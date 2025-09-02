LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Naomi Osaka's 2025 Net Worth: A Fortune In Tennis

Naomi Osaka’s 2025 Net Worth: A Fortune In Tennis

Naomi Osaka has wealth which is estimated to be 45 million dollars in the year 2025, she has been ranked among the wealthiest and most powerful female athletes. Although she has won more than 22.77 million in career prize money, she has made most of her fortunes through endorsements with Nike, Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, and others, as well as through the various projects she has launched such as KINLO, Evolve, and Hana Kuma.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 2, 2025 14:44:18 IST

By 2025, Naomi Osaka is estimated at a whopping $45 million net worth making the poster girl one of the richest and most influential female athletes in the world. 

Naomi Osaka and Her endorsements

Although her performance on the court is still amazing with more than 22.77 million career prize money, Osaka is still a financial giant off the court. Her fame has reached worldwide levels, supported by top tier endorsement contracts with companies such as Nike, Louis Vuitton, Mastercard and TAG Heuer, and other ventures such as her skincare brand KINLO, talent agency Evolve, and media company Hana Kuma. By 2024 alone, she was estimated to make approximately $12 million in endorsements and just under one million dollars in prize money, pointing to her transition into entrepreneurship and brand building as two new sources of income. 

Naomi Osaka and her investments

Although she took a break in 2023 due to maternity leave, Osaka did not simply resume where she left off, she came back with more strength, and her net worth has not suffered any significant losses. The path that Osaka has taken is one of sporting genius and business acumen. She is a four time Grand Slam winner on the court, the Australian Open 2019, 2021 and US Open 2018, 2020 champion and the first world No. 1 player in the history of Japan. She is co owner of the North Carolina Courage National Women’s Soccer League and has investments in a pickleball team based in Miami, off the court, reflecting her enthusiasm in diversifying her investments in sports. 

Naomi Osaka and her brands

To make her legacy even more significant, Osaka co founded Evolve, her own sports agency, and Hana Kuma, a media studio that has since separated into independent processes after a start up collaboration, another sign of her entrepreneurial vision. Overall, this net worth of Osaka is not only about winning matches but also about smart brand collaborations, inventive projects, and leadership off the court. Naomi Osaka has been able to keep her financial and cultural impact skyrocketing whether she endorses aces or she builds brands in 2025.

QUICK LINKS