Mitchell Starc Retires From T20I Cricket: Five Top Cricketers Who Retired In The Same Year As Mitchell Starc

The 2025 retirement of some of its veterans across nations will bring a new look to international T20 cricket. While the absence of these players may be a worry for national teams, it allows the rise of new players and strengthens several other global cricketing trends.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen abruptly retired as an international cricketer in June 2025 at the age of 33, arguing that he had changed his priorities to franchise leagues and that he wanted a more favourable work life balance. Klaasen was a South African power hitter who had played over 58 T20 games where he had amassed over 1000 runs, at a strike rate of 141.84, and has played in several T20 international leagues such as the IPL, SA20 and The Hundred.

Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill retired officially as an international player in January 2025, although he had his most recent national appearance in 2022. The white ball legacy of the New Zealand opener is remarkable, 122 T20Is, 3,531 the highest in New Zealand and 7,346 ODI runs to his credit, and he comes second only to two other internationally ranked New Zealand openers. He continues to play T20 leagues even after a depressed end.

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla, a World Cup T20 2007, ODI 2011, winner quits all formats of cricket by June 2025. The 36 year old leg spinner has competed in seven T20 Internationals for India and has claimed in excess of 1,000 wickets by all means. He not only became the highest wicket taker in the IPL with 192 scalps, but it was the culmination of 20 years of hard work, awards, and appreciation by his teams, coaches and fans.

Nicholas Pooran

The explosive West Indies wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran also shocked the cricketing fraternity by retiring at the free and tender age of 29. Now the West Indies T20I run scorer 2,275 runs, as well as a popularly accepted power hitter, his departure brought criticism about the way in which franchise cricket is stealing talent off national commitments.

Mitchell Starc

The Australian left arm fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, retired in September 2025, and with that, he explained his point of view. The short format internationals are the only formats where he chose not to continue playing, having continued with his Test and ODI careers. Australia’s very own Starc, who earned a total of 79 T20I wickets over 65 matches, was vital to the Australian team that won the 2021 T20 World Cup. The star’s choice now shows a change in plans with the intention to preserve a key future series as well as the 2027 T20 World Cup.

These retirements signal the close of a specific chapter in T20 cricket, the chapter of seeing great players leave, as both batters and bowlers turn towards conserving their legacy, managing their workload, and seeking mentorship or franchise opportunities.

Also Read: Mitchell Starc, Australia’s Highest Wicket-Taking Pacer in T20I, Announces Retirement