Mitchell Starc, Australia’s Highest Wicket-Taking Pacer in T20I, Announces Retirement

Australian fast-bowler Mitchell Starc has decided to retire to international T20 cricket. His country played 65 matches in the format, the first of which occurred in 2012, and the left-arm pacer took 79 wickets on his way to 2024.

Mitchell Starc ends T20I journey

On June 24, 2024 Starc played his last T20I match in the series against India at Gros Islet, St. Lucia. On that day he gave up 45 runs in his four overs. He ends a major chapter of his international career with this announcement.

The pacer retires as the leading wicket-taker amongst the fast bowlers in the T20 format in Australia. He is only second to spinner Adam Zampa in the overall wicket charts and this makes Starc a solid contender in the list of the greatest short format players in the country.

Mitchell Starc’s T20I records for Australia

Starc has created a few memorable spells on the Australian team over the years. His highest bowling T20Is are 4/20 against the west indies. He took 15 wickets against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and was a very steady threat with the new ball.

He took seven wickets in five matches against India. He also recorded seven dismissals in 5 games versus Bangladesh. Starc was not very successful against England and New Zealand, but his impact on major tournaments like the 2021 World Cup made his name.

Mitchell Starc prioritises Tests and ODI World Cup

As stated in the official statement of Cricket Australia, the retirement of Starc in the T20Is is in long-term planning. He also wants to prolong his Test career and at the same time gear up to 2027 ODI World Cup that will be held in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“Starc today announced his retirement from international T20s. The 35-year-old, who has not played a T20I since last year’s World Cup in the Caribbean, will remain available for Tests, ODIs and domestic T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League,” Cricket Australia confirmed in a release.

The ultimate goal to Starc is the longest format. “Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority,” he said in an emotional statement, stressing his determination to stay fit and ready for the Ashes and upcoming overseas challenges.

Mitchell Starc leaves legacy in T20 cricket

Starc further emphasized that he had enjoyed his stay in the format and the victorious 2021 T20 World Cup campaign. “I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way,” he said.

“Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns,” Starc added.

Chief selector George Bailey appreciated the role played by the pacer to the national team. “Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia,” Bailey said. “He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup-winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability.”

Bailey also told that the success of Starc will be applauded accordingly in due time but what is of great interest to the selectors is that he has remained focused on Test and ODI cricket. The fact that he quit T20Is but was emotional preconditions the next generation of Australian bowlers to take over.

ALSO READ: No White Ball Cricket For Pat Cummins Before Ashes!