Home > Sports > No White Ball Cricket For Pat Cummins Before Ashes!

No White Ball Cricket For Pat Cummins Before Ashes!

In Australia's next white ball series against New Zealand and India, Pat Cummins has been sidelined due to lumbar bone stress, however, scans have revealed no fracture. Originally planned as a big prelude to the Ashes in Perth on November 21, Cummins will now focus only on recuperation.

(Image Credit: ANI/ cricket.com.au)
(Image Credit: ANI/ cricket.com.au)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 2, 2025 09:58:42 IST

The Australian cricket captain, Pat Cummins, has been ruled off the upcoming white ball series of New Zealand and India because of a flare up of lower back problems. There is medical scan evidence of lumbar bone stress, though luckily no stress fracture but still serious enough to keep him out of both series.

When was Pat Cummins playing?

New Zealand T20I series in early October and a home series with India including three ODIs and five T20Is were to be important match practice in the lead up to the high profile Ashes series that opens November 21 in Perth. Cummins can no longer be considered in these limited overs matches Cricket Australia has confirmed Cummins will concentrate on rehabilitation and a so called return to bowling will be set as part of his Ashes preparation.

Who Is replacing Pat Cummins?

Officials are optimistic that Cummins will get well to play the Ashes opener in spite of the setback. Australia has a rotation strategy of the fast bowlers and possible captaincy cover, Steve Smith is one of the first people who can take the place of Cummins when he is unavailable. Backup bowlers like Scott Boland are under consideration and even veteran Josh Hazlewood might be involved in T20s, but Mitchell Starc has not played that format since he needs to protect his body to play Tests.

Pat Cummins and his injury

The issue that Cummins is experiencing in the lower back is not new, he has had previous problems in the same area and has been sidelined by stress fractures since 2011 up to 2017. Since he has been back, however, he has proven to be a truly unprecedented survivor, with only two Tests lost in the past four years, seeing Australia take the World Test Championship title and ODI World Cup. Of particular concern is the timing. Cummins has just seven weeks to prepare to play five Tests within a limited overs season in which limited overs have been abandoned. 

Tags: Australia Cricket TeamIndia vs AustraliaPat CumminsPat Cummins Injury

No White Ball Cricket For Pat Cummins Before Ashes!

