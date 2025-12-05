LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin indigo indigo airlines news israel spy agency dgca pm modi’ IND vs SA indian economy geopolitical impact putin
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

Massive chaos erupted outside Barabati Stadium as thousands of fans rushed to buy tickets for the India–South Africa T20I on December 9. Despite a ban on early queues, crowds began forming at midnight, leading to a packed, chaotic scene when counters opened at 9 am.

Chaos erupted at Barabati Stadium (PHOTO: X)
Chaos erupted at Barabati Stadium (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 5, 2025 16:25:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

Things got wild outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium on Friday morning. Thousands of cricket fans packed the ticket counters, all desperate to grab a seat for the India–South Africa T20I on December 9.

Massive Chaos at Barabati Stadium

Authorities tried to get ahead of the chaos by banning overnight lines and saying nobody could queue up before 6 am. Didn’t really work. People started showing up around midnight, and by sunrise, the place was jammed.

When the counters finally opened at 9, there were thousands already crammed together, all pushing forward. 

Huge Crowd Surge Outside Barabati Stadium

Videos began to appear on the Internet almost instantly, crowds rushed, fans pushed beyond the barriers, and everybody was simply fighting to get their hands on a ticket. A gentle lathi-charge of the police was necessary to quiet the people, who were insurrectionary.

Frankly speaking, you understand why people did everything. Big matches do not come by in Cuttack nowadays. The most recent international in Barabati was in February 2025, when England was beaten by India in an ODI.

Prior to that, India visited South Africa in 2022 in this country, and the South Africans snatched a victory in a close T20 match, with 149 in defence.

It is the beginning of the last twenty-match series of the home matches of India against South Africa. The teams travel to New Chandigarh on the 11th after Cuttack on December 9 and then to Dharamsala, Lucknow and thereafter conclude it in Ahmedabad on December 19.

ALSO READ: Lounge Access For Senior Citizens, Meals For Customers Stuck In Transit, Indigo Goes All In For Frustrated Customers Amid Chaos: ‘We Are Truly Sorry’

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 4:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

19 Minute Viral MMS: Why Are Scammers Targeting Girls? Parents Urged To Stay Alert

Lounge Access For Senior Citizens, Meals For Customers Stuck In Transit, Indigo Goes All In For Frustrated Customers Amid Chaos: ‘We Are Truly Sorry’

Hardik Pandya Celebrates His Own Dismissal With Ravi Bishnoi; India All-rounder’s Gesture Breaks Internet

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo’s As Key Investor, Calls It ‘Iconic Collab’

Ashes: The Story Behind Steven Smith’s ‘Eye Black’, What Is It; Know All Details

LATEST NEWS

Most Mispronounced Words Of 2025: From Louvre To Zohran Mamdani, Check Out These 7 Tongue Twisters Everyone Gets Wrong

India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

PM Modi Announces Complimentary 30-Day E-Visa Scheme For Russian Visitors, Check Details Here

Delhi Flight Prices For Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata Soar Amid Indigo Cancellation Chaos; Domestic Flights Costlier Than International Rates

Cloudflare Outage Disrupts Trading On Groww, Zerodha, Angel One: What Really Happened?

Putin’s India Visit: ‘India-Russia Friendship Has Remained Steadfast Like A Pole Star,’ Says PM Narendra Modi

Su-57 Or F-35: Which 5th-Gen Stealth Fighter Jet Is More Powerful? Complete Comparison Of Power, Speed, Combat Capabilities, Range & Price

India, Russia Reaffirm Strong Unity in Global Fight Against Terrorism: PM Modi And Putin In Joint Briefing

Cold Moon December 2025: How And In Which Indian Cities Can We Watch The Full Moon

Ashes: The Story Behind Steven Smith’s ‘Eye Black’, What Is It; Know All Details

India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades
India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades
India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades
India Vs SA T20: Stampede-Like Scenes Outside Odisha’s Barabati Stadium As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Tickets, Police Resort To Lathi Charge After Fans Push Barricades

QUICK LINKS