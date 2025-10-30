India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

The match day of the second Test between India and South Africa is going to be a remarkable day. The players will take the tea break before lunch for the first time in the history of Test cricket, thus overturning a tradition which has been in place for more than a hundred years.

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History, But Why?

This change has been carried out as Guwahati is located in the very eastern part of India which influences the timing of sunrise and sunset as well. To maximize the benefits of daylight and maintain the requirement of 90 overs in a day, the match will begin at 9:00 AM, which is 30 minutes earlier than usual ‘Indian time’ of 9:30 AM. The first session is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, tea is from 11:00 AM to 11:20 AM. Resuming the second session, 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM, then lunch break from 1:20 PM to 2:00 PM (including the 10 minute break if both teams square off before lunch). Final session starts at 2:00 PM, as previously mentioned, concluding at 4:00 PM. The two Boards (BCCI and CSA). It demonstrates the need to be flexible because of geographical location, and with that it acknowledges that the northeast region will be different from areas further to the west where there is a different daylight window. The Guwahati Test becomes both logistical and historic, a logistical adaptation and the first time in men’s Test cricket history where tea has been taken before lunch. All players and commentators will be interested to see how it will work on the field of play and whether it will be the way forward in future matches in similar light problematic areas.

Also Read: Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin’s Death, How Did The Tragic Accident Happen?