LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration latest crime news Mumbai Children Kidnap News Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

The Test match between India and South Africa which is set to take place in Guwahati, will be the first test match to have a tea interruption before lunch, effectively changing the session format that has been established across over a century. This session order was established due to the early time of sunrise and sunset in northeast Indian conditions, allowing teams to maximise daylight to complete as many overs of play as possible.

(Image Credit: @rishabgargalt via X)
(Image Credit: @rishabgargalt via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 30, 2025 16:56:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

The match day of the second Test between India and South Africa is going to be a remarkable day. The players will take the tea break before lunch for the first time in the history of Test cricket, thus overturning a tradition which has been in place for more than a hundred years. 

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History, But Why?

This change has been carried out as Guwahati is located in the very eastern part of India which influences the timing of sunrise and sunset as well. To maximize the benefits of daylight and maintain the requirement of 90 overs in a day, the match will begin at 9:00 AM, which is 30 minutes earlier than usual ‘Indian time’ of 9:30 AM. The first session is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, tea is from 11:00 AM to 11:20 AM. Resuming the second session, 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM, then lunch break from 1:20 PM to 2:00 PM (including the 10 minute break if both teams square off before lunch). Final session starts at 2:00 PM, as previously mentioned, concluding at 4:00 PM. The two Boards (BCCI and CSA). It demonstrates the need to be flexible because of geographical location, and with that it acknowledges that the northeast region will be different from areas further to the west where there is a different daylight window. The Guwahati Test becomes both logistical and historic, a logistical adaptation and the first time in men’s Test cricket history where tea has been taken before lunch. All players and commentators will be interested to see how it will work on the field of play and whether it will be the way forward in future matches in similar light problematic areas.

Also Read: Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin’s Death, How Did The Tragic Accident Happen?

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 4:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs sa tea break testIndia vs South Africa TestIndia vs South Africa Test AssamIndia vs South Africa Test GuwahatiIndia vs South Africa Test historyIndia vs South Africa Test NovIndia vs South Africa Test teaIndia vs South Africa Test tea breakIndia vs South Africa Test tea break lunch

RELATED News

Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin’s Death, How Did The Tragic Accident Happen?

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

KKR Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rinku Singh to Varun Chakaravarthy

Teen Cricketer Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

RCB Likely to Retain Core for Mini Auction IPL 2026: From Virat Kohli To Rajat Patidar

LATEST NEWS

What is KYV in FASTag? Check Process, Rules, and Consequences for Users

Heena Jaikishan on Gujarati Cinema’s Bold New Era

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

2025 Louvre Robbery: Five Big Arrests Made In Paris Including Main Suspect, Check Here

Digital Arrest: How To Stay Safe Online? Cyber Experts Reveal Key Steps To Protect Yourself From These Scams

Who Is Rohit Arya? Man Who Held 20 Children Hostage In Mumbai, Threatened To Set The Place On Fire Only Because…

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

Mumbai Man Takes 20 Children Hostage at Powai Acting School; Accused Rohit Arya Dies Later

Bihar Polls: Four-Way Electoral Battle In Munger As BJP Battles To Hold Volatile Seat

YS Jagan to Hold Key Review on Cyclone Montha Impact with YSRCP Leaders Tomorrow

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..
India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..
India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..
India vs South Africa Test In Guwahati Makes History With New Chapter In Test Cricket, First To..

QUICK LINKS