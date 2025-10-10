India vs West Indies 2nd Test: What Is The Emotional Story Behind West Indies Team Wearing Black Armbands In Delhi?

The West Indies team noticed the use of black armbands on the first day of the second Test against India in Delhi as a sign of paying respect to former all rounder Bernard Julien who passed away on October 4 and he was 75 years old. It was a gesture of devotion and a tribute to work which Julien has given to West Indies cricket during the golden age.

The Emotional Story Behind West Indies Team Wearing Black Armbands In Delhi?

Bernard Julien was another major figure who played in the 1975 West Indies World Cup winning team and through the span of his career he left some strong mark with the bat and the ball. Julien had a score of 866 runs and 50 wickets in 24 Test matches and in 12 ODIs he had scored 18 wickets and had also added 86 runs. This was the initial World Cup campaign which saw his standout performances, scoring 4 goals against 20 against Sri Lanka and scoring 4 goals against 27 in the semifinal against New Zealand. The 1975 final is also not to be forgotten because Julien scored 26 out of 37 deliveries in the match that made Windies win against Australia to claim their first ICC trophy. Julien also played in English county cricket with Kent having hit 336 wickets and 3, 296 runs in 179 matches outside international cricket. His universal pedigree and the reverence that he enjoyed throughout the Caribbean circles of cricket made his death an emotional issue to the Windies family.

The West Indies players are wearing black armbands on day 1 as a tribute to former player Bernard Julien who passed away last week. Julien was a member of the 1975 World Cup winning team. #INDvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/XCTQh8TuIR — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 10, 2025







IND vs WI 2nd Test In Delhi

With competition against India going on, the tribute gave a solemn and respectful touch to the competition. Such instances as these will remind everyone involved in the game of the necessity of commemorating cricketing legends as fans and players remember Julien. In the case of West Indies, the prank in Delhi emphasized how the game is played, though respect of the past heroes will still tie the soul and culture of the team through the generations.

