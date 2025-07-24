India Will Bounce Back in 4th Test vs England in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Says Piyush Chawla

Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla expressed his thoughts on the ongoing five-match Test series of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which is being played between England and India in the United Kingdom (UK).

England Lead 2-1 as India Fight Back in Manchester

The Three Lions are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match series after winning the third Test at Lord’s by just 22 runs. The visitors are currently locking horns with Ben Stokes-led side in the fourth Test of the series, which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Chawla Believes in India’s Young Talent

Speaking on the ongoing England-India Test series, Piyush Chawla told ANI, “The Indian team is going through a phase of change and there are many young players in the team… Although we are trailing 2-1 in the series, the team has made a good start in Manchester and things will get better for us…”

Sai Sudharsan and Jaiswal Shine on Day 1

Recapping the first day of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, half-centuries from left-hand batters Sai Sudarshan (61) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) took India to a total of 264/4 on Wednesday in Manchester.

At stumps on Day 1, India are 264/4 in 83 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) unbeaten on the crease.

For the hosts, two wickets were snapped by all-rounder Ben Stokes (2/47 in 14 overs) and one wicket each was bagged by right-arm seamer Chris Woakes (1/43 in 17 overs) and Liam Dawson (1/45 in 15 overs) in their respective spells.

Chawla Also Competing in World Championship of Legends

Piyush Chawla is currently playing for India Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. India Champions lost their opening game to South Africa Champions and will take on Australia Champions on Saturday. West Indies Champions started with a tie against South Africa Champions and pulled off a close win against England Champions. They will next play Australia Champions on Wednesday

Sharing his views on the ongoing WCL 2025, Chawla said, “It is a fantastic feeling to come here and play the game again. We have a lot of experienced players in the squad, and we did not get a good start in the tournament, but hopefully, we will perform better in the rest of the matches.”

Sai Sudharsan Makes a Strong Comeback

After a tough start to his Test career, young Sai Sudharsan bounced back strongly in the fourth Test at Manchester with a mature knock of 61 runs off 151 balls. The innings, laced with seven boundaries, came as a reminder of his grit and ability to absorb pressure, especially after being left out of the second and third Tests.

Sai, who had scores of 0 and 30 on his debut at Headingley, was dropped for the next two matches but he kept his calm and continued working hard behind the scenes, and his efforts paid off when he got another opportunity in Manchester.

Gill’s Captaincy Earns Sai’s Appreciation

Speaking at the post-day press conference, the 23-year-old credited India’s Test captain Shubman Gill for keeping the communication clear.

“Yeah, of course. After the first game, Shubby (Shubman Gill) had a conversation with me that because of the combination, and since we were playing at Edgbaston, which is a different kind of wicket but he came and gave me the complete picture, what happened behind the scenes,” Sai said.

Sai also praised Gill’s leadership and openness in the dressing room.

“He’s very communicative. As captain, Shubby is someone who expresses himself really well. He tells everyone what he’s expecting, and also reassures the players by pointing out what good they’re doing,” Sai added.

The left-hander, who has shared the dressing room with Shubman at the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said it has been a special journey growing alongside him.

“Seeing Shubby from IPL, it’s been a really great journey to be a part of,” Sai reflected.

