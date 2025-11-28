India’s Predicted XI For First ODI Against South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open, KL Rahul To Lead

IND vs SA 2025 1st ODI Predicted Playing 11: After a 0-2 loss in the two-match Test series, India will now lock horns with South Africa in a three-match ODI series slated to begin on Sunday in Ranchi. The home side will look to turn the tables in the ODI series after a disappointing show in longer format. With regular skipper Shubman Gill sidelined due to a neck injury, wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul will lead the team against the Proteas in the three-match series.

The series will also feature legendary batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who return to action in India colours. The two cricketers last played for India in the ODI series against Australia away from home. Kohli had bit of a tough time in the first two matches where he got dismissed without opening his account but concluded the series with an unbeaten 74. Rohit, on the other side, played a couple of brilliant knocks scoring 73 and 121* in the second and third fixtures respectively. Both the batters will now look to continue from where they left in the last outing.

Rohit Sharma will open the innings and with Gill ruled out, Yashasvi Jaiswal might get a chance to begin proceedings with the former captain. The opening duo of Rohit and Jaiswal can make a strong batting pair of right-left combination.

Without any doubts, Virat Kohli will bat at number three while KL Rahul at four. The stand-in skipper has the ability to rotate the strike in middle overs and can shift gears when required. Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who is back in the ODI setup would take up the fifth spot. The left-handed batter can play an important role in accelerating in the later stages of the innings. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar can be seen in action as spin-bowling all-rounders. Both the spinners can bowl economical spells and their wicket-taking abilities can help India get important breakthroughs.

Left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav can be the third spinner in the final XI while the fast bowling department would comprise of Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh. Kuldeep’s ability to deceive the batters with wrong-uns and picking wickets at crucial junctures will play an important role against the South African side.

Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna have pace and bounce that can rattle any opposition while Arshdeep brings in the left-arm variation and has developed strong death bowling skills. The pacer has the ability to swing the new ball and is very useful in death overs as he can execute the yorkers well.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

